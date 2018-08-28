Advanced search

Sidmouth drawn in same 2019 T20 group as Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:31 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 17 December 2018

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

The first round draw for the 2019 Devon Cricket League ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 competition has been made and it sees Sidmouth and Exmouth draw together in pool four along with Plymouth.

Under competition rules, the first drawn team- in this case Plymouth – get to host the all-in-one-day festival style action.

The full draw is: Pool 1: Bovey Tracey, Cullompton and Heathcoat; Pool 2 – Bradninch, Abbotskerswell and Torquay; Pool 3 – Sandford, Barton and Plympton; Pool 4 – Plymouth, Exmouth and Sidmouth; Pool 5 – Cornwood, North Devon and Budleigh Salterton; Pool 6 – Exeter and Paignton.

Should the first team drawn be unable to either host – or play – then the team drawn second becomes the hosting club.

Round 1 has to be completed between Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, May 12, with the winner of each Pool together with the best two runners-up progressing through to Round 2

Round 2 has to be completed by close of play on June 16 with the Finals to be contested at North Devon on July 14 with a ‘spare date’ being the following Sunday, July 21.

The county winners will then progress into the national competition with the first round of that being played on the final Sunday of July.

