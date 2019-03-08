Advanced search

Sidmouth duo in first Devon warm-up match this Sunday

PUBLISHED: 12:59 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 04 April 2019

Devon start their pre-season preparations on Sunday with a 50-over friendly against Somerset 2nd XI at North Devon CC (11am).

Devon have two 50-over warm-up games and a T20 trial day before the season proper gets under way.

The game against Somerset is followed by the traditional match against University of Exeter at Sidmouth on April 15.

The emphasis switches to T20 cricket on April 22 with a full day of crash-bang-wallop cricket at Seaton.

Devon reached the semi-final of the Unicorns T20 competition and were beaten finalists in the 50-over KO Cup competition.

Gone from the squad of players used are skipper Josh Bess, who has retired, Bradninch all-rounder Gary Chappell and Scott Barlow. Chappell and Barlow don’t wish to be considered this season.

Two new faces in the side are Somerset Academy pair Ned Leonard and Kasey Aldridge. Both will be making their Devon debuts on Sunday.

Aldridge, a 6ft 4ins fast bowler, took six wickets in the match on his England U19 debut in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Leonard, who at 16 is two years younger than Aldridge, was talent spotted playing for Middlesex at under-14 level.

Sidmouth pair Zak Bess and Max Hancock are both included in the side, along with former Fortfielder Liam Lewis, who is now with Heathcoat.

Luke Bess, the former Sidmouth captain who led his club side to the Devon Premier title last season, sits out this game, but he is in contention for the game against the Students being played at Sidmouth next week (April 15).

Devon v Somerset II: M W Thompson (St Fagins), J A Stephens (Falmouth), L J Lewis (Heathcoat), M Pugh (Torquay), D R Pyle (Heathcoat), K L Aldridge (Brislington), E O Leonard (Bridgwater), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), D J Goodey (Plymouth), T R J Codd (Bovey), M W Hancock (Sidmouth), J V King (North Devon).

