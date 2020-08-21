Sidmouth duo on Devon T20 duty at Bridgwater

Sidmouth duo Alex Barrow and Zac Bess are included in the Devon teams that travel to Bridgwater this Sunday to play Dorset in a friendly T20 double-header.

Two sides have been selected with a view to giving players on the fringes of selection an opportunity to show what they can do.

The accent is firmly on youth with six teenagers in the squad for development purposes.

Among them are Torquay’s aspiring young paceman Sonny Baker, whom Somerset have also shown an interest in.

Former Tavistock and Exeter seamer Ollie Sale, currently on the staff at Somerset, is named in the Devon party.

Devon Team A: A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), J W Baird (North Perrott), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), M C Golding (Bovey Tracey), B A Beaumont (Cornwood), E O Leonard (Bridgwater), O R T Sale (unattached), J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), E H Hamilton (Plympton), E W O Middleton (Exeter), B H Privett (Plympton), S Baker (Torquay).

Devon Team B: A: A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), J W Baird (North Perrott), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), M C Golding (Bovey Tracey), B A Beaumont (Cornwood), E O Leonard (Bridgwater), O R T Sale (unattached), J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), B H Privett (Plympton), S Baker (Torquay), T J R Codd (Bovey Tracey), M J Petherbridge (Plymouth).