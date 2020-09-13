Advanced search

Sidmouth end Devon League campaign with Fortfield win to secure final success

PUBLISHED: 10:03 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 13 September 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth were crowned Tolchards Devon League Tier One A final champions after their 50-run win over Heathcoat at the Fortfield.

Sidmouth skipper Zac Bess won the toss and opted to bat first and openers Alex Barrow and Josh Bess put on 127 for the first wicket which was that of Bess, caught off the 74th delivery he faced, but not before he had scored 55, hitting seven fours and six.

As so often happens after a long partnership, both openers fell in quick succession. Indeed, after the Bess wicket, just seven minutes later after another 10 balls were sent down, adding nine runs to the total, Barrow fell for a run-a-ball 70.

Luke Bess was next man in - and out - in his case caught for five with the score then 147-3.

Byron Knowles joined skipper Zac Bess but young Knowles was bowled for three which meant four wickets had fallen inside 37 deliveries with just 25 runs added to the score.

Dylan Hurst joined his skipper and the pair saw the Fortfield men past 200 before Bess fell for a 30-ball 42 with the score then 205-5 after 40 overs.

Thirty-four runs came from the final three overs as Sidmouth closed on 248-6 from their 45 overs with the late runs coming from Dylan Hurst who hit a 46-ball seven boundary 47.

Heathcoat made an excellent start with their skipper and former Sidmouth player Pete Randerson leading from the front.

Indeed, seven overs into their innings, the Mid Devon men had 35 runs on the Fortfield score board.

It was first change Byron Knowles who made the break through, thanks to a Josh Bess catch with Heathcoat 50-1. A second wicket was snared with the visitors’ on 73; Alex Barrow serving up the throw that brought about a run out and then Knowles struck with Barrow holding a catch to reduce Heathcoat to 75-3 after 14.5 overs.

With the score on 106 the big wicket of Randerson was claimed with Zac Bess holding a catch off the bowling of Ollie Pugsley. Randerson was out for a splendid knock that saw him face 55-balls for his 56, a knock that included six fours and three sixes. The loss of their skipper left the visiting side on 106-4, but then they rallied with a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, when Knowles struck again to claim his third wicket with the catch held by Zac Bess, it started a flurry of wickets that saw the last five Heathcoat wickets fall for the addition of just 19 runs to leave the innings ended on 198 and Sidmouth the match winners.

Knowles finished with figures of 4-25 from six overs and Jordan Fowler’s return was 2-48 from 8.3 overs. Luke Bess with two wickets and Ollie Pugsley with one completed the wicket taking for the home side.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Rare Jensen FF car up for auction in Sidmouth

A 1971 Jensen MK III FF. Picture: Potburys Auctioneers & Valuers

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Sensitive’ Sidmouth Cemetery management aims to please ‘as many people as possible’

Sidmouth cemetery. Picture: Denise Bickley

‘Buzz of anticipation’ as work begins on Sidmouth’s new skatepark

Employees of skatepark builders Maverick(including a skater) with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Rare Jensen FF car up for auction in Sidmouth

A 1971 Jensen MK III FF. Picture: Potburys Auctioneers & Valuers

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Sensitive’ Sidmouth Cemetery management aims to please ‘as many people as possible’

Sidmouth cemetery. Picture: Denise Bickley

‘Buzz of anticipation’ as work begins on Sidmouth’s new skatepark

Employees of skatepark builders Maverick(including a skater) with councillors Louise Cole and Ian Barlow. Picture: Chris Holland

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Carey scores hat-trick as Otters net a great eight to top the table

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth end Devon League campaign with Fortfield win to secure final success

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Sid Valley Biodiversity Group Report; saving the area’s declining hedges

A neglected hedge. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Ottters top the table after another free-scoring Washbrook Meadow show

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE