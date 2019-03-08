Sidmouth end losing sequence with comfortable success at Torquay

Sidmouth made sure they did not suffer a third successive Tolchards Devon League Premier Division defeat as they claimed a five wicket at Torquay and, in beating the South Devon men, dumped them at the foot of the table.

Torquay opted to bat first and Josh Bess had a hand in the first two wickets, first holding a catch off the bowling of fellow opening seamer Tom Simmonds before finding the edge of the bat himself to claim a wicket thanks to a catch behind by Cameron Evans-Grainger.

However, from 18-2 and 55-3, the home side recovered somewhat to close on 222-7 after their 50m overs.

Sidmouth skipper Zach Bess used seven different bowlers and it was fifth change Matt Cooke who returned the pick of the returns with figures of 3-46. Josh Bess (2-43), Tom Simmons (1-26) and Charlie Miles (1-33), were the other wicket takers.

Alex Barrow and Matt Cooke launched the run chase, but Cooke fell for 21 with the score on 36. Josh Bess joined Barrow and they took the reply to 93 when Bess fell for a 23-ball knock of 31 - his contribution including no fewer than four sixes!

Just four runs were added before opener Barrow became the third wicket to fall, out for a 47-ball, eight boundary 46.

It was skipper Zach Bess, batting in the number five berth, who underpinned what would be a successful run chase, hitting a run-a-ball 15 boundary 87.

Indeed, his latest half century came up in good time as he faced just 51 balls in 52 minutes, hitting nine fours.

What's more, the fourth wicket partnership between Zach Bess and Josh Bess saw 91 runs added in double quick time as Sidmouth sailed home with five wickets and just over seven overs to spare.

Whilst losing the previous two games effectively ended the Sidmouth bid to retain their Tolchards Devon league top flight title, they remain very much 'in the mix' to finish as runners-up.

With four matches remaining they sit third, 33 points behind Paignton who they will be hosting on the final matchday of the season, Saturday, August 31.

Before that, Zach Bess and his men will face Exeter at home this coming Saturday (August 10) before then travelling to North Devon (August 17) and then they have an August 24 date at Sandford to complete their season.