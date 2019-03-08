Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth hosting Devon versus Oxfordshire at the Fortfield today (Monday) - Day One round-up

PUBLISHED: 08:32 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 19 August 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Skipper Alex Barrow finished unbeaten on 52 at the end of a good first day for Devon against Oxfordshire at Sidmouth.

Devon need at least one win in their last two games to finish fifth or higher in the Western Division table and claim a place in next summer's new Division One. Anything less means Division Two cricket in the new promotion-and-relegation set-up.

Devon had lost three in a row heading into the game against Oxfordshire and needed a lift in a hurry. Barrow won the toss, stuck the visitors in and was rewarded well before tea with all four bowling points after dismissing them for 211.

The first-innings total was down to exactly 100 at last night's close as Devon were a healthy 111 for two.

Dave Tall, Devon's director of cricket, said: "It was a good toss to win and we took advantage when we bowled.

"Mostly we bowled good lines after the first half hour, but when we didn't there were one or two expensive overs.

"Oxfordshire's last pair held us up longer than I would have liked while they put on 40-odd after we had them six down at lunch and 169 for nine, but I would have taken 211 all out if offered at the start.

"To finish the day just two wickets down with Alex (52no) still there with Peter Trego and a lot of batting to come was a decent outcome to the day."

Devon could have been three down had Trego (24no) not been dropped in the final over of the day.

Skipper Jonathan Cater top scored for Oxfordshire with 65 and was severe on anything off line.

Opener Harry Smith had already been and gone for 39 when Cater took guard.

Toby Codd (2-33), Trego (2-21) and Hugo Whitlock (2-55) had whittled Oxfordshire down to their last pair of Matt Warner (36no) and Joe Butcher (21). Their stand of 42 detained Devon in the field longer than the wanted.

Butcher took both Devon wickets to fall before the close: opener George Allen for 23 and Jamie Baird for 10.

Oxfordshire 211 (J A Cater 65, H G K Smith 39, M R Warner 36; P G Trego 2-21, H M Whitlock 2-55, D J Goodey 2-48, M Pugh 2-34, T J R Codd 2-33), Devon 111-2 (A W R Barrow 52no; J D J Butcher 2-45). Bonus points: Devon 4, Oxfordshire 1.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Chanters Carnival Classics vehicle show near Ottery St Mary

The vehicle show at Chanters. Picture: Provided by organisers

Ottery restaurant serves up gold at Taste of the West

Robin Rea, owner of the Rusty Pig, celebrates winning gold in the restaurant category at Taste of the West. Picture: Matt Austin

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Chanters Carnival Classics vehicle show near Ottery St Mary

The vehicle show at Chanters. Picture: Provided by organisers

Ottery restaurant serves up gold at Taste of the West

Robin Rea, owner of the Rusty Pig, celebrates winning gold in the restaurant category at Taste of the West. Picture: Matt Austin

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Boat benefactors honoured in naming ceremony

Derek Truesdale performs the ceremonial blessing with champagne at the Sidmouth Lifeboat Naming Ceremony. Ref shs 33 19TI 8324. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hosting Devon versus Oxfordshire at the Fortfield today (Monday) - Day One round-up

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Beautiful Days: Levellers, Ziggy Marley and Sleaford Mods cap off another success

Peter Hook rock pose #2.

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Cooke serves up big century as Sidmouth 2nds power to home win over Barnstaple & Pilton

Dan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8419. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists