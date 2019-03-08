Sidmouth III suffer rare defeat

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Sidmouth III suffered only the second defeat of their E Division East campaign when they went down by five wickets on their visit to Topsham St James.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth won the toss and opted to bat and the openers made a good start, reaching 67 before Isaac Thomas was out for 36. Just a few runs were added before David Watkins joined his opening partner back on the sidelines, in his case out for 17.

Two more wickets fell before three figures were on the Bonfire Field score board with Saj Patidar (2) and George House (15) both out and it was soon n139-5 with the loss of Lee Clayden (13).

Miles Lewis (13) and Charles Brock (2) both perished before the splendid innings of Tim Chapman finally came to an end. The skipper had come to the wicket with his side 80-3 and when he fell, with the total on 170-8, he had contributed 53 from 72 balls faced, hitting six fours.

There was one more wicket to fall and that was Jack Rattenbury who did not trouble the scorers as Sidmouth closed on 170-9.

When then home side replied Sidmouth struck immediately with Saj Patidar holding a catch off the bowling of George House. That left the home side 1-1 and the second wicket was snared with the score on 42 with Patidar again showing 'safe hands' as he held a catch off his own bowling. Isaac Thomas then held a catch off his own bowling to leave the reply on 803, but the fourth wicket pairing took the home side to within three runs of victory when Thomas struck twice in quick succession, but that was as good as it got for the home side sealed a five wicket win.

The defeat means Sidmouth fall further behind all-conquering North Devon 2nds, but, in terms of a top three finish, Sidmouth are still 39 points clear of the fourth placed team with eight games to play. On Saturday (July 13), Sidmouth are in home action when they take on Upottery 2nds at Newton Poppleford.