Sidmouth in Devon T20 success with double win at Plymouth

Sidmouth powered their way into the next round of the Devon T20 brushing aside holders Exmouth and hosts for the pool games, Plymouth at their Mount Wise home.

In their first game against Plymouth, Sidmouth batted first and closed on 174-4 thanks to a superb 84 from just 55 deliveries from skipper Nick Gingell and a 41-ball knock of 49 from Josh Bess.

The Sidmouth bowlers then combined to bowl Plymouth out for 117 with the final wicket falling to the last delivery of the 20th over.

Five of the six bowlers claimed at least one wicket with Jordan Fowler's return the most impressive – 3-21 from four overs. Charlie Miles (2-10 from 4), Jash Patidar (2-19 from 3), Miles Dalton (2-17 from 4) and Henry Gater (1-17 from 2) were the other wicket takers.

Sidmouth then saw off Exmouth in a thrilling contest – the final margin of victory just three runs! Sidmouth again batted first, but this time they were not so prolific with the bat, closing on 141-8.

Once again it was skipper Gingell who top scored with a run-a-ball 45 while fellow opener Rory Thomas hit a five boundary 28 fro just 15 balls. However, of the other batsmen, only Henry Gater, with 21, made it into double figures.

Exmouth got close, finally ending on 138-8 with opening bowlers Charlie Miles (3-12) and Jash Patidar (3-27) the principle wicket takers. Miles Dalton (1-26) and Jordan Fowler (1-40) the other wicket takers.