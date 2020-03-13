Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League heads for final-game decider

The winner of Sidmouth v Clyst Hydon will be crowned champion as the two teams meet in the final game of the Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League New Year season.

As it stands, both teams are on 15 points from their seven games having won five and lost two. Crucially, Sidmouth boast a better wickets for/against difference so if the game where to be tied, they would be crowned champions.

It is the second time in as many seasons that Sidmouth have been involved in a winner-takes-all finale having squared off in the 2019 winter season against Upottery.

In the last meeting between Sidmouth and Clyst Hydon it was Sidmouth who emerged victorious with 140 runs to Clyst Hydon's 106.

So far this season, Clyst Hydon have taken 25 wickets but lost 35 while Sidmouth are joint-top takers alongside Newton Poppleford on 34. They have lost 30 in return, the second highest in the league behind Clyst Hydon.

The Sidmouth v Clyst Hydon decider starts at 10am on Sunday, March 15.