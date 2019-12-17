Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League 2020 fixtures released
PUBLISHED: 16:10 17 December 2019
The fixtures for the 2020 Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League have been released ahead of the first ball in January.
With Clyst St George dropping out of the league, one side per week will be given a bye. The first week bye has been given to Upottery.
The side who finished bottom in the 2019 edition, Tipton St John, face the difficult task of playing Sidmouth who could still win the 2019 league should they beat Upottery on Sunday (December 22).
The first round of fixtures, which takes place on Sunday January 12, concludes with Clyst Hydon - Newton Poppleford.
Round one of fixtures will run up until Sunday February 9 at which point the teams will play each other again in round two,
The season concludes on Saturday March 15 when Sidmouth take on Clyst Hydon and Newton Poppleford play Upottery.
The fixtures in full:
Round 1 of 5 games
Sunday 12th January
10.00: Tipton St John vs. Sidmouth
11.15: Clyst Hydon vs. Newton Poppleford
Sunday 19th January
10.00: Newton Poppleford vs. Tipton St John
11.15: Upottery vs. Clyst Hydon
Sunday 26th January
10.00: Tipton St John vs. Upottery
11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Sidmouth
Sunday 2nd February
10.00: Tipton St John vs. Clyst Hydon
11.15: Sidmouth vs. Upottery
Sunday 9th February
10.00: Sidmouth vs. Clyst Hydon
11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Upottery
Round 2 - Repeat of round 1 above
Sunday 16th February
10.00: Tipton St John vs. Sidmouth
11.15: Clyst Hydon vs. Newton Poppleford
Sunday 23rd February
10.00: Newton Poppleford vs. Tipton St John
11.15: Upottery vs. Clyst Hydon
Sunday 1st March
10.00: Tipton St John vs. Upottery
11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Sidmouth
Sunday 8th March
10.00: Tipton St John vs. Clyst Hydon
11.15: Sidmouth vs. Upottery
Sunday 15th March
10.00: Sidmouth vs. Clyst Hydon
11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Upottery
