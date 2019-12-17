Advanced search

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League 2020 fixtures released

PUBLISHED: 16:10 17 December 2019

The fixtures for the 2020 Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League have been released ahead of the first ball in January.

With Clyst St George dropping out of the league, one side per week will be given a bye. The first week bye has been given to Upottery.

The side who finished bottom in the 2019 edition, Tipton St John, face the difficult task of playing Sidmouth who could still win the 2019 league should they beat Upottery on Sunday (December 22).

The first round of fixtures, which takes place on Sunday January 12, concludes with Clyst Hydon - Newton Poppleford.

Round one of fixtures will run up until Sunday February 9 at which point the teams will play each other again in round two,

The season concludes on Saturday March 15 when Sidmouth take on Clyst Hydon and Newton Poppleford play Upottery.

The fixtures in full:

Round 1 of 5 games

Sunday 12th January

10.00: Tipton St John vs. Sidmouth

11.15: Clyst Hydon vs. Newton Poppleford

Sunday 19th January

10.00: Newton Poppleford vs. Tipton St John

11.15: Upottery vs. Clyst Hydon

Sunday 26th January

10.00: Tipton St John vs. Upottery

11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Sidmouth

Sunday 2nd February

10.00: Tipton St John vs. Clyst Hydon

11.15: Sidmouth vs. Upottery

Sunday 9th February

10.00: Sidmouth vs. Clyst Hydon

11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Upottery

Round 2 - Repeat of round 1 above

Sunday 16th February

10.00: Tipton St John vs. Sidmouth

11.15: Clyst Hydon vs. Newton Poppleford

Sunday 23rd February

10.00: Newton Poppleford vs. Tipton St John

11.15: Upottery vs. Clyst Hydon

Sunday 1st March

10.00: Tipton St John vs. Upottery

11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Sidmouth

Sunday 8th March

10.00: Tipton St John vs. Clyst Hydon

11.15: Sidmouth vs. Upottery

Sunday 15th March

10.00: Sidmouth vs. Clyst Hydon

11.15: Newton Poppleford vs. Upottery

