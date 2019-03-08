Sidmouth's Alex Barrow ends league campaign with his third century

North Devon wicket keeper Richard Screech with Alex Barrow the Sidmouth batsman. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Alex Barrow's century, his third of the league campaign - he has also hit nine half centuries - made for the ideal finish to a league term that has seen the opener score more league runs this season than anyone else at the Fortfield.

Barrow ended the campaign with 1,111 Premier Division runs. Only Plymouth overseas star Fazian Riaz scored more, the Pakistani hitting seven tons and two half centuries in his 1,230 league runs.

In terms of the 'best of the rest' with the bat for Sidmouth 1st XI, the top five individual offerings with the bat for the season were:

1, Alex Barrow, 1,111; 2, Josh Bess, 402; 3, Luke Bess 375; 4, Zach Bess, 343; 5, Matt Cooke, 225

As for the 1st XI bowling, the top wicket taker was Max Hancock with 23 wickets.

The top five wicket takes from the 2019 Premier Division campaign for North Devon were: 1, Max Hancock, 23; 2, Charlie Miles 19; 3, Tom Simmons and Will Murray, both 18; 5, Zach Bess 14.