Sidmouth's Barrow to lead Devon in T20 double header against Dorset

PUBLISHED: 12:47 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 23 May 2019

Sidmouth CCs Alex Barrow the new Devon captain. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Devon return to T20 action this Sunday after a two-week break with a double-date against Dorset at North Perrott CC, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The game is the first in charge for Sidmouth's Alex Barrow, who succeeded Matt Thompson as county skipper four games into the season.

Devon lost three of their first four games in the Unicorns T20 - and tied the forth when they appeared odds on to win it - and are unlikely to qualify from their qualifying pool.

It was not results that pushed Thompson to stand down, but is own concerns about the effect of being captain on his own game. Thompson was only appointed during the winter to replace Josh Bess, who retired last September.

The 13-man squad show no real surprises, although the inclusion of James Burke may raise one or two eyebrows.

Burke the former Somerset and Surrey staffer, was an occasional player in all three forms of the game for Devon last season and is not playing regular league cricket at the moment.

Torquay's Mitch Pugh is brought in for his T20 debut.

Squad: A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), M W Thompson (St Fagans), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), J E Burke (Plymouth), M C Golding (Old Wilsonians), J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), J O Hagan-Burt (Plymouth), D J Goodey (Bashley), G B Allen, M Pugh (both Torquay), J E Thompson (Congresbury), M J Petherbridge (Plymouth), E W O Middleton (Exeter)

