Sidmouth's bowlers combine to serve up opening day success at Bovey Tracey

Sidmouth began the defence of their Tolchards Devon League Premier Division title with victory at Bovey Tracey in a low scoring affair.

Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for just 141 in 38.3 overs with the only contributions of note being knocks of 32 from number six bat Henry Gater and 24 from opener, Alex Barrow. The 'best of the rest' were scores of 15 from the bat's of opener Josh Bess and number four, Zach Bess.

The Bovey reply saw the first wicket go down with just a single run on the score board after a catch from Josh Bess off the bowling of Thomas Simmonds.

Half the home side were back in the pavilion with the scoreboard showing just 38 and it was soon 74-8 before the tail wagged a little, but only as far as 109 when the final wicket was taken.

Will Murray (3-15 from nine overs) and Max Hancock (3-19 from 10), led the bowling honours while the other four wickets to fall were shared by Thomas Simmonds (2-25) and Charlie Miles (2-26 from 10).