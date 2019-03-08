Advanced search

Sidmouth's bowlers combine to serve up opening day success at Bovey Tracey

PUBLISHED: 17:54 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 05 May 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Sidmouth began the defence of their Tolchards Devon League Premier Division title with victory at Bovey Tracey in a low scoring affair.

Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for just 141 in 38.3 overs with the only contributions of note being knocks of 32 from number six bat Henry Gater and 24 from opener, Alex Barrow. The 'best of the rest' were scores of 15 from the bat's of opener Josh Bess and number four, Zach Bess.

The Bovey reply saw the first wicket go down with just a single run on the score board after a catch from Josh Bess off the bowling of Thomas Simmonds.

Half the home side were back in the pavilion with the scoreboard showing just 38 and it was soon 74-8 before the tail wagged a little, but only as far as 109 when the final wicket was taken.

Will Murray (3-15 from nine overs) and Max Hancock (3-19 from 10), led the bowling honours while the other four wickets to fall were shared by Thomas Simmonds (2-25) and Charlie Miles (2-26 from 10).

Most Read

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

LIVE UPDATES: Sidmouth and Ottery town council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery district council seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

