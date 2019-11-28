Sidmouth's Fortfield home to host five Devon matches in 2020

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield Archant

Devon's cricketers could play up to five games at Sidmouth next season if the county progresses in the two National Counties knockout competitions.

Devon's first date on the Fortfield is to play Somerset 2nd XI on April 12 as part of the warm-up programme.

The county's next appearance at Sidmouth is on June 7 when Bedfordshire are the visitors for the opening group game in the 50-over National Counties KO Cup.

If Devon qualify from their group with home advantage for the last eight of the KO Cup, the quarter-final tie will be at Sidmouth on July 19.

Sidmouth has also been reserved - if needed - for a home semi-final in the KO Cup on August 9.

Minor Counties Cricket and the Unicorns Championship has been rebranded as the National Counties for 2020 as part of an overhaul of recreational cricket promoted by the ECB.

Part of the revamp is the creation of a two-tier National Counties Championship played in first and second divisions slimmed down from 10 to five counties each. Gone is the old format of six three-day games split three at home and three away. In its place are four games with just two at home and promotion and relegation at the end of the season.

Sidmouth has been awarded a game in the final round of games between August 23-25 when Shropshire provide the opposition.

It will be Shropshire's first visit to Sidmouth since they became a Minor County in 1957.

Among Devon's other fixtures next season is a one-day game against Somerset 1st XI at Exmouth.

Devon's provisional fixture list for 2020 is:

April 5: University of Exeter (home); April 12: Somerset II (Sidmouth), April 19: Gloucestershire II (tbc), 26: Herefordshire T20 (Exeter).

May 17: Cornwall T20 (Wadebridge), 24: Wiltshire T20 (Bovey Tracey), 25: Dorset T20 (North Perrott).

June 7: Bedfordshire KO (Sidmouth), June 14: Hertfordshire (away), June 24: T20 finals day (Banbury), 28-30: Cornwall NCC (North Devon).

July 5: Berkshire KO (Falkand), 12-14 Hereford NCC (Colwall), 17 Somerset CCC (Exmouth), 19: KO quarter-final; 26-28 Wales (Sandford).

August 2-4: Cornwall NCC (Truro), 9: KO semi-final; 23-25 Shropshire NCC (Sidmouth).

September 2: KO Trophy final (Banbury); 6-10 Championship final (tbc).