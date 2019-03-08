Advanced search

Sidmouth's Josh Bess called up for Devon's 'crunch' meeting with Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 12:06 29 August 2019

Sidmouth Luke Bess has been called into the Devon side for the crunch game with Cornwall starting at Exeter on Sunday (10.30am).

Bess gets the nod as a batting replacement for brother Zac, who has to work during the game and is unable to get time off.

Sidmouth team-mate and Devon captain Alex Barrow has been pencilled into the side, but won't be able to play unless he can get time off work from his sports coaching job in Taunton.

If Barrow cannot play the likelihood is that match professional Peter Trego, who is dual registered with Devon and Somerset this season, will skipper the side.

Devon go into the game sixth in the Western Division table and in need of a win to climb into the top five. They trail Wiltshire by a point.

The significance of finishing in the top five is qualification for the new Western Division One in a new-look competition with promotion and relegation from 2020 onwards.

Devon's team management is anxious to avoid a place in Division Two.

Devon (probable): A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), D J Goodey (Plymouth), P D Trego (Weston), J E Burke (Plymouth), M W Thompson (St Fagans), M Pugh (Torquay), M P Skeemer (Cornwood), H M Whitlock, T J R Codd (both Bovey Tracey), E W O Middleton (Exeter), L F O Bess (Sidmouth).

