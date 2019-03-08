Sidmouth's Rory Thomas slams 28 boundaries in super knock for 2nd XI against Exeter 2nds

The view from the scorebox at Newton Poppleford CC. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Rory Thomas served up a scintillating afternoon's performance in the Sidmouth 2nds' win over Exeter 2nds — a match switched to Newton Poppleford owing to it being Folk Week.

If dancing was the main function of the week, then that's precisely what Thomas did - only his dancing was down the wicket to launch the ball 18 times across the boundary and 10 times over it, as he thumped 173 runs from just 118 deliveries with no fewer than 132 of his runs coming in boundaries!

The Thomas knock underpinned a Sidmouth II total of 306-4 with other contributions coming from Thomas Moore (35) and skipper Anthony Griffiths (34).

Exeter were then restricted to 172-9, though they had been 125-8 before a battling ninth wicket stand. All five of the bowlers for Sidmouth claimed at least one wicket with the pick of the returns being Byron Knowles claiming (3-48) and Dylan Hurst (2-54).