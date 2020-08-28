Advanced search

Sidmouth’s Zac Bess to skipper Devon in Sunday’s game at the Fortfield

PUBLISHED: 10:49 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 28 August 2020

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Archant

Sidmouth’s Zak Bess will captain Devon against Wiltshire on his home ground this Sunday in the final game of a truncated county season, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Alex Barrow, the usual captain, as work commitments that rule him out of the 50-over friendly.

So Bess, the vice-captain, steps into the role.

Devon have named a 12-man squad for the game, all of whom will take part, although only 11 will bat and there won’t be a 12th fielder.

The only new face in the side belongs to Torquay’s up-and-coming paceman Sonny Baker who has come to the attention of the Devon hierarchy and also talent spotters at Somerset.

Injuries have slowed Baker’s progress at times, but as the 17-year-old is fit and raring to go he has been called up.

“Sonny is a player I have wanted to see at the next level up for a while and I am glad that the opportunity has presented itself,” said Dave Tall, Devon’s director of cricket.

Devon: Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), J W Baird (North Perrott), J H G Degg (Plymouth), M C Golding (Bovey Tracey), B A Beaumont (Cornwood), D R Pyle (Heathcoat), J A Stephens (Taunton Deane0, D J Goodey (Plymouth), E W O Middleton (Exeter), H M Whitlock (Bovey Tracey), E H Hamilton (Plympton), S Baker (Torquay).

Devon’s T20 double-header against Dorset at Bridgwater on Sunday was abandoned less than seven overs into the day due to safety fears about the pitch.

Barrow had top scored with 21 in Devon’s total of 41 for three when umpires Haydn Williams and Richard Turner decided enough was enough.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

