Advanced search

Sidmouth see off Bovey Tracey in warm-up game played on two tracks

PUBLISHED: 09:12 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 23 July 2020

Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Sidmouth defeated Bovey Tracey by 83 runs in an unusual game that started on one pitch and finished on another! writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

The Sunday afternoon warm-up game started life as a 40-over affair on a pitch cut on the seafront side of the Fortfield Square – and finished six tracks up the slope and nearer the pavilion.

Sidmouth’s batsmen had been tucking into the Bovey bowling with relish and clouted a combined total of 14 sixes during their innings.

Thirty-nine overs into the match the owner of a seafront concession decided he had seen enough cricket balls fizzing towards his customers for one afternoon and made his views known.

“Someone was getting irate with balls coming over and made it clear when a player went to get the ball back,” said Richard Sommers, the Sidmouth chairman.

“Of course, we did not want anyone to get hurt so felt the best thing to do was move the pitch.”

To maintain good relations with the town’s business community the stumps were pulled and moved to the strip used 24 hours earlier for the second team game against Exeter.

“By moving closer to the pavilion, the boundary must have been 20 yards further away,” said Sommers.

Sommers stressed that no one was hurt by a stray cricket ball.

Sidmouth’s innings closed an over early on 264 for six which, thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis System, was rounded up to 269.

Alex Barrow and Luke Bess both made half-centuries for Sidmouth. Zak Bess was one run short. Will Christophers (4-73) was the only Bovey bowler to take more than two wickets.

When Bovey came to bat the boundary was further away and their batsmen only managed five sixes between them - three dispatched by captain Toby Codd – as they chased 270 to win in 39 overs.

Abraham Kopparambil (30) and Matt Golding (31) got early runs for Bovey, who reached 186 for nine thanks to Christophers (58) and Codd (43).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Fire breaks out on cliff face near Jacobs Ladder

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Fire breaks out on cliff face near Jacobs Ladder

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth see off Bovey Tracey in warm-up game played on two tracks

Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Sidmouth Town face busy start with seven league games in September

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0027. Picture: Terry Ife

A downhill challenge for Bex McDonald on The Templer Way

Sidmouth Running Club member Bex McDonald during her latesr challenge, taking on The Templar Way run. Picture SIDMOUTH RC

Ray nets Sidmouth Grandfathers Cup win and a one shot handicap cut

Ray Gunston, winner of the Grandfathers Cup at Sidmouth. Picture; SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Rowe hits winner off penultimate ball of the match as Sidbury defeat Honiton

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY