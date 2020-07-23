Sidmouth see off Bovey Tracey in warm-up game played on two tracks

Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

Sidmouth defeated Bovey Tracey by 83 runs in an unusual game that started on one pitch and finished on another! writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper Action from Sidmouth Cricket Club Seconds v Exeter Cricket Club. Picture: Sam Cooper

The Sunday afternoon warm-up game started life as a 40-over affair on a pitch cut on the seafront side of the Fortfield Square – and finished six tracks up the slope and nearer the pavilion.

Sidmouth’s batsmen had been tucking into the Bovey bowling with relish and clouted a combined total of 14 sixes during their innings.

Thirty-nine overs into the match the owner of a seafront concession decided he had seen enough cricket balls fizzing towards his customers for one afternoon and made his views known.

“Someone was getting irate with balls coming over and made it clear when a player went to get the ball back,” said Richard Sommers, the Sidmouth chairman.

“Of course, we did not want anyone to get hurt so felt the best thing to do was move the pitch.”

To maintain good relations with the town’s business community the stumps were pulled and moved to the strip used 24 hours earlier for the second team game against Exeter.

“By moving closer to the pavilion, the boundary must have been 20 yards further away,” said Sommers.

Sommers stressed that no one was hurt by a stray cricket ball.

Sidmouth’s innings closed an over early on 264 for six which, thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis System, was rounded up to 269.

Alex Barrow and Luke Bess both made half-centuries for Sidmouth. Zak Bess was one run short. Will Christophers (4-73) was the only Bovey bowler to take more than two wickets.

When Bovey came to bat the boundary was further away and their batsmen only managed five sixes between them - three dispatched by captain Toby Codd – as they chased 270 to win in 39 overs.

Abraham Kopparambil (30) and Matt Golding (31) got early runs for Bovey, who reached 186 for nine thanks to Christophers (58) and Codd (43).