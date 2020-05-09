Sidmouth, Sidbury and Seaton all continue perfect starts to East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League - matchday three results

All the matchday three action from the East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League including all the results and the latest updated tables

Sidmouth made it three wins from three Division One outings as they defeated Feniton by 40 runs. Batting first, Sidmouth had a 49-run partnership for the first wicket and then, from 101-4 with two balls of the 14th over remaining they closed their innings out on 160-4 thanks to a 61 run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket - those runs coming off just six overs. Feniton lost their first wicket to the final ball of the first over, but then added 61 before they lost wicket number two to the second ball of the 11th over. Any hopes of a successful run chase were then dashed as they lost four wickets for the addition of just 20 runs over the next five overs to close their innings on 120-8.

Seaton are also sporting a played three and won three record after they were nine run winners in a close encounter with Ottery St Mary. With both teams going into the game with 100 per cent records something had to give. Seaton batted first and clobbered a six off the very first delivery. However, in a dramatic first over they also lost their first wicket. The second wicket saw 53 runs added and 26 runs from the final four overs saw them to a very respectable total of 151-6. Ottery St Mary got off to a flyer and were ‘on target’ having 75-1 on the board at the end of the 10th over. After 14 overs, Ottery were 105-2 (at the same stage Seaton had been 106-3), but Seaton snared a third wicket in the 16th over and three more in the 17th to set back the run chase and it came to the start of the last over with Ottery on 135-6 and needing 17 to force victory but they could only muster seven to lose by those nine runs. It was overs 18 and 19 when the game was ‘won’ as just four runs were scored off the 18th and five off the 19th.

There was an even closer contest at Exmouth where Kilmington were beaten by the smallest of margins - a single run! Exmouth batted first and were 70-3 at the halfway stage, eventually bringing their batting effort to a close on 146-7. Kilmington made a horrible start losing wickets to balls two and three of their innings! Two deliveries into the eighth over they were a seriously troubled 50-5. However, then came the fightback that saw them take the contest to the very last delivery! In an extraordinary finish, the final over began with Kilmington 143-8 needing four to win. The first ball of the last over was a dot ball and the second ball knocked over the stumps. The third and fourth ball were then both dot balls and, with four runs needed to win off the final ball, the final pair could manage just two and so Exmouth won a thrilling game by a single run.

Budleigh Salterton were also involved in a game that went the full distance. Visiting Whimple took the match honours when they scored two off the penultimate delivery of the contest to secure a six wicket win! Budleigh batted first and closed on 127-2. Batting was tough all game and Whimple were ‘on target’ after 10 overs when they sat on 69-3 (at the same stage Budleigh had been 66-2). Facing a low target, Whimple could ‘pick the deliveries to despatch’ and that ploy worked as they reached the final over with six wickets in hand needing four to win and, after a dot ball and a two, they then had two more dot balls before getting the two they needed off the penultimate delivery.

The other top flight game saw Clyst St George defeat hosts Upottery by four wickets. Upottery batted first and were 70-2 at the halfway stage of their innings. With four overs remaining, the Glebe Park men were 108-5. Over 17 yielded 10 runs and over 18, 13. They got another eight off the 19th over but lost their last two wickets for no extra runs across the final four balls of the innings to close on 142-7. Clyst St George lost their first wicket in over number two and, at the half way stage, were 71-3 (Upottery had been 70-2) and that became 111-4 at the end of 15 overs (Upottery at that stage were 103-5). A fifth wicket was lost to the first delivery of the 16th over. They reached the final over with the scores tied. A sixth wicket fell to the first ball of the final over, but a four off the next sealed Whimple a four wicket win with four balls remaining.

Latest table after three matches.

Division One

Division One table

P W L Pts

Sidmouth 3 3 0 12

Seaton 3 3 0 12

Exmouth 3 2 1 8

Ottery St Mary 3 2 1 8

Clyst St George 3 2 1 8

Whimple 3 2 1 8

Kilmington 3 1 2 4

Budleigh 3 0 3 0

Feniton 3 0 3 0

Upottery 3 0 3 0

Two teams lead the way in Division Two after Sidbury and Topsham St James both recorded third straight victories.

Sidbury won a close encounter with a superbly timed run chase at Kentisbeare where they overhauled the home side’s 141-7. winning with five wickets in hand and two balls remaining. The Kents batted first and were 22-3 after four overs and then 48-4 after seven. They were then 109-5 at the end of the 15th before closing on 141-7. Sidbury had a 67-run partnership for the second wicket, which, when it fell to the third ball of the 14th over, left them needing 44 runs to win from the final 39 deliveries and they got home with two balls to spare, sealing victory on 143-5.

Topsham St James also sport a perfect played three and won three record after they scored a four off the first delivery of the final over to win by six wickets at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. The home side batted first and were 4-1 at the end of the first over and then 74-1 at the start of over number 11. They scored 43 runs in the final four overs to close on 147-5. Topsham St James made a steady start to the run chase and were 27-1 after four and then 75-3 at the halfway stage (the home side had been 74-1) - however, they times the chase to perfection and needed two to win at the start of the final over and hit the first ball of over number 20 to the boundary rope to seal victory.

Uplyme & Lyme Regis bagged their first win of the season, beating hosts Tipton St John by seven wickets, scoring the winning runs in the penultimate over. Tipton batted first and were 2-1 after six overs and then 59-1 after 10. A 59-run partnership for the second wicket helped see the score to 104-2 one ball into the 16th over and they closed on 127-2. That looked below par, but Uplyme & Lyme Regis found batting just as difficult and they were 10 runs ahead of the rate at the half way stage on 69-2. They kept the required rate going and sealed victory with a two off the fourth ball of the 19th over.

Axminster were eight wicket winners on their visit to Newton Poppleford where they chalked up an emphatic eight wicket win. A feature of the success for the Axemen was a 111 run partnership for the unbroken third wicket. Newton Poppleford batted first and they had a 67 run stand for their opening wicket. However, when the first wicket fell to the second ball of the eighth over, they then lost two more in the next six deliveries while adding just the one run. More wickets were lost as they tried top add impetus to their innings and they closed on 133-6 after their 20 overs. Axminster lost their first wicket to the second delivery of their innings and were two down with two balls of the fourth over to be faced with 24 runs on the board. However, they then took charge with that third wicket unbroken stand and completed victory 19 balls to spare.

Honiton made it two wins from three with a six wicket success on their visit to Chardstock where the home team batted first and posted a competitive 140-4. They had 58 runs for their first wicket and were 70-1 at the halfway stage and maintained a similar run rate, though they’d have score more but for losing two wickets in their final two overs when they also managed to add just 13 runs. Honiton, needing just over seven runs an over, were 52-2 after eight and slightly behind the run rate, but they stepped on the accelerator scoring 10 off the 15th and 16th overs and nine in overs 17 and 18 to close out a six wicket win with nine balls remaining.

In Division Two

Division Two table

P W T L Pts

Sidbury 3 3 0 0 12

Topsham St James 3 3 0 0 12

Kentisbeare 3 2 0 0 8

Honiton 3 2 0 1 8

Axminster 3 2 0 1 8

Tipton St John 3 1 0 2 4

Uplyme & LR 3 1 0 2 4

Newton Poppleford 3 0 1 2 1

Chardstock 3 0 1 2 1

Woodbury 3 0 0 3 0

All the results from the first three matchdays

Division One scores

Matchday one

Sidmouth 142-9 bt Exmouth 141-6 by one wicket; Seaton 137-1 bt Budleigh 135-6 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 126-5 bt Clyst St George 125-8 by 5 wkts; Whimple 147-8 bt Upottery 146 by 2 wkts; Kilmington 134-2 bt Feniton 132-2 by 8 wkts.

Matchday two

Exmouth 169-7 bt Feniton 143-5 by 26 runs; Sidmouth 156-3 bt Kilmington 154-8 by 6 wkts; Clyst St George 130-6 bt Whimple 127-8 by 4 wkts; Seaton 162-4 bt Upottery 147-4 bt 15 runs and Ottery St Mary 166-6 bt Budleigh 159-4 by 7 runs.

Matchday three

Sidmouth 160-4 bt Feniton 120-8 by 6 wkts; Exmouth 146-7 bt Kilmington 147-9 by one run; Seaton 151-6 bt Ottery St Mary 142-6 by nine runs; Whimple 129-4 bt Budleigh Salterton 127-7 by six wkts; Clyst St George 146-6 bt Upottery 142-7 by four wkts.

Division Two scores

Matchday One

Axminster 136-5 bt Honiton 134-6 by 5 wkts; Tipton St John 143-4 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 142-7; Sidbury 184-6 bt Newton Poppleford 147-8 by 37 runs; Topsham 158-4 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 6 wkts; Kentisbeare 134-3 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 132-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Two

Honiton 146-9 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 133 all out by 13 runs; Kentisbeare 176-2 bt Axminster 136-9 by 40 runs; Sidbury 144-3 bt Tipton St John 143-4 by 7 wkts; Topsham St James 153-5 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 127-3 by 26 runs and Newton Poppleford 156-5 tied with Chardstock 156-5.

Matchday Three

Honiton 142-4 bt Chardstock 140-4 by 6 wkts; Topsham St James 150-4 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 147-5 by 6 wkts; Sidbury 143-5 bt Kentisbeare 141-7 by 5 wkts; Axminster 135-2 bt Newton Poppleford 133-6 by 8 wkts; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 131-3 bt Tipton St John 127-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday four results will be published here from 7pm on Wednesday, May 13.

The league will run for the next 12 weeks. Four points are awarded to a team for a win and, in the event of a tied game, both teams get two points.