Sidmouth sit second at halfway point of Indoor Cricket League campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:58 12 November 2019

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

The Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League has reached the halfway stage of the latest campaign with all teams having now played five times.

Sidmouth were edged off top spot on matchday five, albeit by wickets difference as new table-toppers Clyst St George secured back-to-back wins.

Sidmouth were in fine form with the bat, racking up the days biggest score of 163 and then they restricted Tipton to a reply of 120.

Clyst St George were too much for Newton Poppleford, who they bowled out for just 46 after clocking a total of 106 when batting first.

They then accounted for Upottery who batted first and were restricted to a total of 58, passed with some ease by Clyst St George who have reached half way with four wins and one defeat from their five games so far.

The other game of matchday five saw Clyst Hydon held to a score of 51, passed with a degree of comfort by Newton Poppleford.

The table as at halfway reads

P S D L WF WA Pts

Clyst St George 5 4 0 1 70 30 12

Sidmouth 5 4 0 1 31 37 12

Clyst Hydon 5 2 0 3 19 29 6

Upottery 5 3 0 2 40 36 9

Newton Poppleford 5 2 0 3 45 35 6

Tipton St John 5 0 0 5 -1 37 0

