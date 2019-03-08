Sidmouth sit top of Indoor Cricket League after win double on matchday four

Matchday four of the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League saw four matches played and witnessed the highest score of the campaign to date and the end of the last remaining unbeaten record.

The first of the matches saw Tipton suffer a fourth straight defeat when they were bundled out for just 39, a total passed with ease by Clyst St George who claimed their second win of the campaign in the process.

Game two saw Sidmouth ease their way past Clyst Hydon's offering of 120 and, in match three, Newton Poppleford suffered their first defeat of the campaign when they were bowled out for 88 facing an Upottery total of 137.

The fourth and final match of the day served up the highest team score of the season so far as Sidmouth racked up a huge 172 and then consigned Newton Poppleford to their second defeat of the day with the Popples closing on 82.

This Sunday (November 10) is matchday five and the action begins with a 10.15am start for Tipton versus Sidmouth and then, at 11am, it's Clyst St George taking on Newton Poppleford. Match three gets under way at 12.30pm and features Upottery and Clyst Hydon and there's a fourth game with Upottery playing again, meeting Clyst St George in a contest set to get under way at 1.45pm.

P W T L WF WA Pts

Sidmouth 4 3 0 1 19 29 9

Upottery 3 2 0 1 33 23 6

Clyst Hydon 4 2 0 2 18 22 6

Clyst St George 3 2 0 1 36 16 6

Newton Poppleford 4 2 0 2 45 27 6

Tipton St John 4 0 0 4 -5 29 0