Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth skipper playing down talk of back-to-back Tolchards League Premier titles

PUBLISHED: 07:57 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 03 May 2019

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Archant

Sidmouth’s new captain Nick Gingell has played down talk of a second successive Premier Division title, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Outgoing skipper Luke Bess led Sidmouth to a last-day title triumph with a win at Exmouth that took the team past Heathcoat to the championship.

Sidmouth appear to have strengthened significantly during the winter by signing free-scoring batter Alex Barrow from Exeter and opener Rory Thomas from Bradninch.

South African Aviwe Mgijima – 473 runs, 27 wickets – is not returning and there are no signs of a replacement overseas player on the roster this season.

It is highly likely Somerset will release Dom Bess to play for his home town club if he is not in the 1st XI at Taunton, which more than makes up for no overseas player.

There are not too many clubs in any league anywhere that can call on a player who earned two England Test caps in 2018.

Sidmouth have had no significant departures since last season, although one or two 2nd and 3rd XI players have drifted away.

Throw in the odd game here and there from miserly seamer Scott Barlow when he is home from his job in London, and the availability of Devon all-rounder Zak Bess from halfway onwards, and the dressing room looks strong.

Gingell said appearances can be deceptive, which is why he is tipping Heathcoat to win this season's title.

“Heathcoat have recruited a lot of talent during the winter – especially batting – and looking at who they can pick from it is theirs to lose,” said Gingell.

“If we could get out best eleven out for every game, or something close to it, we could beat anyone in our division. The problem is we won't be able to do that.

“It must be an age thing but we have too many players who have said in advance they are going to miss four, five or even six games because of weddings, stag dos or a combination of that and holidays.

“At full strength we will take some beating, but I cannot see us getting the same side out two weeks running and that won't help.”

Sidmouth's season starts tomorrow (Saturday) with an away game at Bovey Tracey.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club girls Under-14s crowned Devon champions

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club Under-14s, the 2019 Devon champions. (Left to right) Freya Pellow, Jess Perry, Fiona Earnshaw, Amy Davies, Macy Parsons, Amy Scott, Holly Dunning. Picture SOHC

Sidmouth Town all set to welcome newly crowned champions to Manstone Lane

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for the Exmouth Half Marathon and 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Exmouth 10k and half Marathon meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Mens beat Under 16s in Veterans’ Cup

Sidmouth�s fourth team take on the Under 16s in the Veterans� Cup. Picture: Sarah Hall

Ottery St Mary complete their league season with ‘must win’ game at Lympstone

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1486. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists