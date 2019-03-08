Sidmouth tail wags after Thomas 'blitz' as Fortfield men win the coastal derby with Exmouth

Zack Bess bowling for Sidmouth against Exmouth. Ref shsp 27 18TI 6813. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth chalked up a second successive Tolchards Devon League Premier Division success with a 57-run win in the coastal derby meeting with Exmouth at the Fortfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sidmouth skipper Zach Bess would not have foreseen him being the fourth of his side's wicket to fall with the Fortfield scoreboard showing 49!

However, number six Henry Gater strode out to join number five bat Rory Thomas and the former Bradninch man once again served up a terrific hard-hitting innings that saw him face just 41 balls in an eight-boundary (six fours and two sixes) knock of 46.

Gater played the 'supporting act' as Thomas took the game to Exmouth and, when he was fifth man out, the home score had climbed to 108-5.

Just four runs later Gater fell for 16 and, at 112-6 the home side were again troubled!

However, this Sidmouth side bats down the order and, not for the first time, the tail wagged - and wagged well!

Will Murray (34), Robbie Powell (30), and tail-end charlies Max Hancock (20no) and Charlie Miles (21), all contributed to help the home side their all-out total of 237 from 44.3 overs.

Exmouth made a confident start and eased their way to 60 before the break though came with an Alex Barrow throw seeing an end to the Alex Hammond innings of 26.

Three more wickets were snared in quick succession with Max Hancock taking one with his bowling and then sealing another with a splendid throw that set up a run out and 'that man' Thomas held a catch to give Charlie Miles the first of his two wickets.

At 75-4, Exmouth were labouring and Sidmouth back 'in the box seat'. However, visiting skipper Andrew Buzza and Chris Metters began to fire their side back into contention and the pair added 50 before Buzza became the third Maer man to be run out - in his case to a Will Murray throw.

It was soon 139-6 with a second wicket for Miles, this one courtesy of a catch held by his skipper Zach Bess.

George Greenway, who had earlier claimed a 'fiver-fer' in the home inning, joined Metters and the pair took the reply to 166 before Greenway fell for a 15-ball cameo of 18 - a knock that include a brace of sixes.

With the Greenway departure, so ended the Exmouth hopes as the last three wickets added just 14 runs with the last man dismissed with the score on 180 with 25 balls left in the days play.

Three Sidmouth players bagged a brace of wickets each; Charlie Miles (2-13 from 10 overs); Max Hancock (2-41 from 10) and Tom Simmonds (2-39 from 7.4).

With three run-outs there was just one other successful bowler and that was skipper, Zach Bess who returned figures of 1-31 from eight overs as Sidmouth secured a 57 run win.