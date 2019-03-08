Advanced search

Sidmouth thrash Exmouth to book Devon T20 Finals Day berth

PUBLISHED: 08:56 04 July 2019

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DAVID MARIUZ

Sidmouth joined Heathcoat, Cornwood and North Devon in the Servicemaster Devon T20 finals day by handing Exmouth an eight-wicket thrashing in the quarter-finals, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Getting the game played at all was a battle that involved competition organisers as the teams could not agree a date.

Sidmouth were obliged to play to two T20 cup games on the same night - the 2nd XI had a Corinthian Cup date with Thorverton the same evening - and won the both.

Exmouth reached 121 for five on the Fortfield, thanks largely to the efforts of George Greenway (45) and Louis Morison (36no), who put on 65 for the fifth wicket.

Exmouth had to be rescued from 37 for four after an early battering from Zak Bess (3-16).

Sidmouth openers Josh (25) and Zak Bess (66) put on 51 in the first four overs before Chris Metters made a breakthrough.

But the time Zak Bess was second out at the start of the seventh over, the score was 92 and speculation about the result was redundant.

Bess hit 11 fours and three sixes, He was particularly brutal on Ben Ellis, smacking him for 32 in a seven-ball over.

Rory Thomas ended the game at the start of the 11th over by lofting Sid Fereday for six.

Sidmouth will face hosts North Devon in the second semi-final on finals day, which is set for July 14.

Heathcoat, who overcame Exeter in the quarter-finals, will be first on against Cornwood.

