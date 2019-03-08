Advanced search

Sidmouth title hopes hit with defeat at Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 13:37 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 22 July 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Sidmouth suffered a fourth defeat of the Tolchards Devon League top flight season when they were beaten at Plymouth, going down by a margin of 37 runs.

Sidmouth skipper Zach Bess lost the toss and his opposite number opted to bat first. The openers put on 67 before second change, Charlie Miles, broke the partnership with 67 runs on the board. That brought Pakistani all-rounder Faizan Riaz to the wicket and he went on to score his fifth league century of the season - he now has 783 league runs to his name as Plymouth closed on 273-9 after their 50 overs.

The Riaz century came from 105 balls during which time he hit four fours and one six. The Sidmouth bowling honours went to Max Hancock with his return of 3-58 from 10 overs. Tom Simmons (2-42), Charlie Miles (1-52), Will Murray (1-54) and Matt Cooke (1-64) were the other wicket takers.

Alex Barrow and Matt Cooke launched the reply, but they were parted with the score on 36 when Cooke fell for 15. Luke Bess was next man in, but he lost Barrow, out for 25 with the score on 63 and just four runs were added before Elliott Rice was trapped leg before without troubling the scorers. Skipper Zach Bess was next was next in - and out - in his case for 19, to leave his side on 96-4.

Nick Gingell joined Luke Bess and they almost doubled the score, getting it to 185 when the Luke Bess knock ended, but not before he had scored 70. Cameron Evans-Grainger (3) was the sixth wicket down with the reply on 202-6 and it was soon 223-7 with Gingell out for a 66-ball nine boundary 69.

The Gingell wicket seemed to be the end of the Sidmouth challenge and the final three wickets saw just eight runs added as the Fortfield men were bowled out for 241 in 47.2 overs.

With two-thirds of the league season completed and just six games to play, Sidmouth sit third in the table, 30 points adrift of leaders Heathcoat who they visit this coming Saturday (July 27). Defeat at Knightshayes will end any hopes of another title being on the top table at the end of season Sidmouth CC awards evening.

