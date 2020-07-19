Advanced search

Sidmouth to begin belated new Devon League cricket season with home game against Seaton

PUBLISHED: 15:47 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 19 July 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

The first set of fixtures have been published for the new cricket competition that begins next Saturday (July 25).

In terms of local action; Sidmouth entertain Seaton in a Tier One fixture that starts at 1pm, while, in Tier Three, it’s Ottery St Mary at home to Sidmouth II.

in Tier Five, Ottery St Mary II head for Upottery II and, in Tier Eight, Sidbury entertain Topsham St James II.

Game lengths are 45 overs in tiers one and two, 40 overs in tiers three, four and five and 35 overs from level six down.

The full fixtures are:

Tier One

Premier North: Heathcoat v North Devon, Sandford v Hatherleigh.

Premier West: Paignton v Plympton, Plymouth v Cornwood.

Premier East: Sidmouth v Seaton, Budleigh Salterton v Exmouth.

Premier South: Bovey Tracey v Bradninch, Exeter v Cullompton.

Tier Two

South One: Torquay v Barton, Abbotskerswell v Bovey Tracey II.

West One: Plymstock v Ivybridge, Cornwood II v Plymouth II.

East One: Shobrooke v Heathcoat II, Thorverton v Whimple.

South Two: Chudleigh v Brixham, Ipplepen v Dartington & Totnes.

Tier Three

East East One: Ottery v Sidmouth II, Kilmington v Upottery.

South Three: Stoke Gabriel v Paignton II, Ashburton v Shaldon.

North One: North Devon II v Barnstaple & Pilton, Bideford v Braunton.

East Two: Clyst SG v Exeter II, Exmouth II v Sandford II.

Tier Four

South Four: South Devon v Babbacombe, Chelston & Kings v Ipplepen II.

East East Two: Kentisbeare v Clyst Hydon, Sampford Pev & Tiv v Chardstock.

West Two: Plympton II v Plymstock II, Yelverton v Whitchurch.

West Three: Lewdown v Bridestowe, Hatherleigh II v Tavistock.

Tier Five

East Three: Feniton v Alphington & CW, Topsham SJ v Budleigh II.

South Five: Barton II v Torquay II, Bovey Tracey III v Abbotskerswell II.

West Four: Ivybridge II v Cornwood III, Kingsbridge v Plymouth CS&R.

East East Three: Uplyme v Ottery II, Honiton v Axminster Town.

Tier Six

East Four: Alphington & CW v Clyst SG II, Bradninch II v Thorverton II.

South Six: Chagford v Chudleigh, Lustleigh v Ashburton.

East East Four: Seaton II v Woodbury & NSC, Upottery II v SP&T II.

East Five: Exwick v Exeter III, Whimple II v Kenn.

Tier Seven

South Seven: Ipplepen III v South Devon II, Shaldon II v Chelston & KK II.

North Two: N Devon III v Hatherleigh III, Braunton II v Bideford II, Filleigh v Newton Tracey.

West Five: Cornwood IV v South Brent, Dartington II v Yelverton II.

South Eight: Babbacombe II v Stoke Gabriel II, Shaldon III v Stokeinteighnead, Paignton III v St Marychurch OBs.

Tier Eight

East East Five Woodbury & NSC v Kentisbeare, Sidbury v Topsham SJ II.

West Six: Bridestowe II v Chagford II, Whitchurch II v Yelverton II.

East Six: Cullompton v Exwick, Cheriton v Sandford III.

West Seven: Plympton III v Buckland, Ivybridge III v Plymouth CS&R II.

