Sidmouth hosting Exmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 May 2019

A view from a cricket scorebox

A view from a cricket scorebox

Archant

Sidmouth will face coastal neighbours Exmouth for a second time this season ina T20 clash when they pair meet in the quarter-finals of Servicemaster Clean Devon T20 competition, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Sidmouth beat the Maer men in qualifying pool four of the competition, when they won a thrilling contest by three wickets.

Sidmouth made 141 for eight - Nick Gingell (45) top scoring - and Exmouth got to 138 for eight in reply. Alvin Pollard (35) the leading run getter.

Both sides had already defeated Plymouth in their opening games. Sidmouth went through as pool winners; Exmouth qualified as one of two wild cards given to the best runners-up.

Sandford, winners in pool two, have been drawn at home to Cornwood, recipients of the other wild card.

Cornwood were runners-up to North Devon in pool five.

Bradninch, winners against Abbotskerswell in a one-game pool two after Torquay dropped out, are away to last season's beaten finalists North Devon.

Heathcoat, who overcame Bovey Tracey and Cullompton in pool one, are at home to pool six winners Exeter. The deadline for matches to be played is Sunday, June 16.

Servicemaster Devon T20 Cup, quarter-finals: Heathcoat v Exeter, Sandford v Cornwood, Sidmouth v Exmouth, North Devon v Bradninch.

