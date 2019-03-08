Sidmouth welcome bottom side Torquay to Fortfield - Match preview

Josh Bess batting for Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4833. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Cricket Club will be aiming for a return to the Premier Division summit when they host bottom side Torquay on Saturday, June 1.

Sidmouth will welcome all-rounder Josh Bess and early-order batsman Matt Cooke back into the side having missed last Saturday's defeat against Heathcoat.

Tom Simmons and Byron Knowles are the men to make way.

Torquay welcome back Jordon Hoffman and Tom Drake.

ONES TO WATCH

BATSMEN

Sidmouth's Alex Barrow is among the top three batsmen in the league.

His total run score of 187 is only beaten by North Devon's Dan Bowser and Plymouth's Faizan Riaz, both on 192.

The majority of Barrow's runs came in a 109 knock against Plymouth. That innings, including 11 fours and two sixes, powered Sidmouth to a 157-run victory.

However, his batting average is slightly lower than those around him in the table at 46.75, not helped by a score of 2 against Exmouth.

Mention must be made of Rory Thomas who also features in the top 10 batsmen having scored a total of 127 runs.

Torquay's James Degg and Tom Drake feature at 12th and 13th on the table. Degg's 19 fours has helped him to a total of 119 while Drake is on 117.

BOWLERS

Josh Patidar has been the man in form for Sidmouth so far this campaign. He has taken 14 wickets, only two behind the league's best.

However, he has a significantly higher economy rate than the other bowlers ahead of him in the league's bowling table.

He has sacrificed 251 runs giving him a rate of 6.44. His best spell was 3/27 against Exmouth in a T20 competition.

Torquay's best bowler is Tom Drake who has taken six wickets this season. The majority of these came in his 4/35 spell against Sandford.

RECENT FORM

The two teams' form could hardly be different.

Sidmouth suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend with a six wicket loss against Heathcoat. Aside from that, they have been excellent, winning their opening three games to put themselves well among the title contenders.

Torquay, meanwhile, have yet to register a win having lost all four of their opening games. Their defeats came against Heathcoat, Sandford, Exeter and Paignton.

Sidmouth host Torquay at Fortfeild on Saturday, June 1 at 12.30pm.