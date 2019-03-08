Advanced search

Sidmouth Under-10s enjoying their first full season of hard ball cricket

PUBLISHED: 09:47 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 03 July 2019

Sidmouth Under-10s who are enjoying what is,for many of them, their fiirst experience of hard ball cricket. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

Archant

Sidmouth Under-10s have been enjoying their season of hard ball cricket.

The youngsters, many of them having their first experience of the hard ball game have been showing great progress and certainly seem to be enjoying it all.

Rachel Perram, Sidmouth Cricket Club Colts coordinator says: "It is hard to progress from softball, but the group are all showing great spirit and have certainly enjoyed their season so far."

