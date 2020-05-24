Sidmouth march on / Sidbury tie and Ottery St Mary are beaten - T20 League matchday seven results

East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League matchday seven results and latest tables

Matchday seven of the East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League saw the second tie of the season, the highest single wicket partnership to date and a showdown between the two sides sporting a 100 per cent record in Division One; a contest that saw Sidmouth see off rivals Seaton,

That top-of-the-table game between Sidmouth and Seaton saw the Fortfield men reach 49 before losing their first wicket to the final delivery of the sixth over. At the halfway point Sidmouth were 77-2 and they increased the run rate slightly over the second half of their innings, to close on 163-7. Seaton matched the Sidmouth effort through the first quarter, ending the fifth over on 40-1, but by the halfway point they had slipped behind the pace with their score being 70-1. At the end of the 14th over Seaton were 101-4 (Sidmouth had been 105-6), but it was the Fortfield bowlers who, not for the first time this season , squeezed the life out of the opposition response to leave Seaton closing on 145-4 to leave Sidmouth winners by a margin of 18 runs.

Exmouth sit level with Seaton with six wins from seven outings after they defeated Whimple by 17 runs. The Maer men batted first, put on 79 for the first wicket and reached the start of the 11th over on 87-1. They did lose another six wickets in the final 10 overs, but added 73 runs to close on 160-7. Whimple scored five in their first over and plundered 16 in over number two, but lost wickets in overs three, four, seven and eight and were 81-5 at the halfway stage of their reply which ended with them on 143-8 leaving the Maer men as comfortable winners.

Budleigh Salterton defeated Clyst St George by 52 runs. Reaching 45-2 after five overs, the Ottermouth men were 81-5 at the halfway stage and scored the same number of runs in overs 11-20 to close on 162-7. Clyst St George lost their first wicket to the second ball of their reply and were 11-2 at after two overs. They added 59 for their third wicket, but were wobbling on 89-6 at the end of 13 overs and they were eventually bowled out for 110 in exactly 17 overs.

Kilmington got the better of Upottery in a close encounter. The Glebe Park men batted first and had 40 on the board when they lose their first wicket to the second ball of the fifth over. At the halfway point of the innings they were 85-1 and they went on to close on 165-5. Kilmington made a solid start to the run chase, reaching halfway on 76-1 after which they accelerated nicely to time the chase to near perfection, closing out a six wicket win with a three and a two off the first two balls of the 20th over to land a six wicket win.

Feniton, who lost their first five matches before landing their first win, now have back-to-back victories after defeating Ottery St Mary by 44 runs. Feniton lost their first wicket with the score on 48 midway through the fifth over. That though, was a s good as it got in terms of the Ottery bowling effort as the second Budleigh wicket was unbroken with the pair adding 142 to see their side to a close of 190-1. Ottery started well and had 32 on the board after three-and-a-half overs but then slipped to 81-4 at the halfway point. Feniton ‘won’ the contest with their bowling on overs 14, 15, 16 and 17 during which time they conceded only 22 runs while claiming three wickets and the Otters were unable to recover, closing on 146-8.

In Division Two there was a tie in the top-of-the-table clash between Sidbury and Axminster. Sidbury batted first and were 74-3 at the halfway point. Scoring runs was not easy as the bowlers held a degree of control, but without taking wickets and Sidbury closed on 158-4. Axminster lost their first wicket to the second ball of the second over and then had a 66-run partnership for the second wicket. They reached the end of the 10th over on 80-3 (Sidbury had been 74-3).Wickets in overs 11, 13 and 14 set back the Axemen’s reply and they were 141-1 at the start of the 19th over (Sidbury had been 142-3 at the same stage). Nine runs came from the penultimate over leaving Axminster needing nine to win from the final over and that became three off the final delivery, but they could only manage two and so the match was tied.

Topsham St James defeated Chardstock by 13 runs. The Tops batted first and recovered from losing two wickets on the second over and a third to the first delivery of the third. They were 70-4 at the halfway point and, thanks to a 113 run partnership for the fourth wicket to close on 153-5. Chardstock lost their first wicket to the fifth delivery of their reply. However, at the midway stage they were 72-3 (Topsham had been 70-4 at the same stage), The Tops bowlers ‘won’ the game for their side between overs 14 and 18 during which time they conceded just 18 runs and they eventually closed on 140-7.

Kentisbeare beat Honiton by 35 runs. Batting first, the Kents were 43-1 after five overs and 86-1 after 10. They scored another 83 runs in the second half of their innings to close on 169-5. Honiton made a respectable start and were 47-1 after seven overs, but they fell away in the middle overs during which time the Kentisbeare bowlers were on top and they closed on 134-3.

Newton Poppleford were seven wicket winners when they met Uplyme & Lyme Regis. Uplyme batted first and were 20-3 after four overs, reaching halfway on 56-4. They did increase the run rate, but continued to lose wickets along the way, closing on 123-8. Newton Poppleford suffered a similar stuttering start, falling to 51-3 after eight overs. A 73-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket sealed the win for the Popples.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were 10 run winners of their meeting with Tipton. The Woods batted first and reached halfway at 85-3, going on to close on 149-6. Tipton lost their first wicket to the third ball and were 48-3 at the end of the seventh. Tight bowling from the Woods kept them on top and Tipton’s reply closed on 139-6.

Latest tables

Division One

P W Td L Pts

Sidmouth 7 7 0 0 28

Seaton 7 6 0 1 24

Exmouth 7 6 0 1 24

Kilmington 7 4 0 3 16

Ottery St Mary 7 3 0 4 12

Budleigh 7 2 0 5 8

Clyst St George 7 2 0 5 8

Feniton 7 2 0 5 8

Whimple 7 2 0 5 8

Upottery 7 1 0 6 4

Division Two table

P W Td L Pts

Topsham St James 7 6 0 1 24

Sidbury 7 5 1 1 22

Axminster 7 5 1 1 22

Honiton 7 5 0 2 20

Kentisbeare 7 5 0 2 20

Tipton St John 7 2 0 5 8

Uplyme & LR 7 2 0 5 8

Woodbury 7 2 0 5 8

Chardstock 7 1 1 5 6

Newton Poppleford 7 1 1 5 6

All the league scores/results to date.

Matchday one

Sidmouth 142-9 bt Exmouth 141-6 by one wicket; Seaton 137-1 bt Budleigh 135-6 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 126-5 bt Clyst St George 125-8 by 5 wkts; Whimple 147-8 bt Upottery 146 by 2 wkts; Kilmington 134-2 bt Feniton 132-2 by 8 wkts.

Matchday two

Exmouth 169-7 bt Feniton 143-5 by 26 runs; Sidmouth 156-3 bt Kilmington 154-8 by 6 wkts; Clyst St George 130-6 bt Whimple 127-8 by 4 wkts; Seaton 162-4 bt Upottery 147-4 bt 15 runs and Ottery St Mary 166-6 bt Budleigh 159-4 by 7 runs.

Matchday three

Sidmouth 160-4 bt Feniton 120-8 by 6 wkts; Exmouth 146-7 bt Kilmington 147-9 by one run; Seaton 151-6 bt Ottery St Mary 142-6 by nine runs; Whimple 129-4 bt Budleigh Salterton 127-7 by six wkts; Clyst St George 146-6 bt Upottery 142-7 by four wkts.

Matchday four

Seaton 199-3 bt Whimple 130 by 69 runs; Upottery, 80-3, bt Feniton 79 by 7 wkts; Sidmouth 216-5 bt Budleigh 193-5; Kilmington 172-3 bt Ottery 170-5 by 7 wkts and Exmouth 193-3 bt Clyst St George 191-6 by two runs

Matchday five

Seaton 181-2 bt Feniton 179-5 by 8 wkts; Kilmington 170-6 bt Clyst St George 124 all out by 46 runs; Sidmouth 194-3 bt Upottery 157-8 by 37 runs; Exmouth 165-1 bt Budleigh Salterton 163-5 by 9 wkts; Ottery St Mary 173-6 bt Whimple 167-5 by 6 runs

Matchday six

Sidmouth 159-6 bt Ottery St Mary 152-4 by 7 runs; Budleigh 162-3 bt Upottery 160-6 by 7 wkts; Seaton 160-4 bt Kilmington 158-4 by 6 wkts; Feniton 155-4 bt Whimple 154-4 by 6 wkts; Exmouth 143 bt Clyst St George 140-6 by three runs.

Matchday seven

Sidmouth 163-7 bt Seaton 145-5 by 18 runs; Budleigh Salterton 162-7 bt Clyst St George 110 by 52 runs; Kilmington 167-4 by Upottery 165-4 by 6 wkts; Feniton 190-1 bt Ottery St Mary 146-8 by 44 runs; Exmouth 160-7 bt Whimple 143-8 by 17 runs

Division Two scores

Matchday One

Axminster 136-5 bt Honiton 134-6 by 5 wkts; Tipton St John 143-4 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 142-7; Sidbury 184-6 bt Newton Poppleford 147-8 by 37 runs; Topsham 158-4 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 6 wkts; Kentisbeare 134-3 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 132-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Two

Honiton 146-9 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 133 all out by 13 runs; Kentisbeare 176-2 bt Axminster 136-9 by 40 runs; Sidbury 144-3 bt Tipton St John 143-4 by 7 wkts; Topsham St James 153-5 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 127-3 by 26 runs and Newton Poppleford 156-5 tied with Chardstock 156-5.

Matchday Three

Honiton 142-4 bt Chardstock 140-4 by 6 wkts; Topsham St James 150-4 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 147-5 by 6 wkts; Sidbury 143-5 bt Kentisbeare 141-7 by 5 wkts; Axminster 135-2 bt Newton Poppleford 133-6 by 8 wkts; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 131-3 bt Tipton St John 127-2 by 7 wkts.

Matchday Four

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 153-9 bt Newton Poppleford 145-3 by eight runs; Axminster 156-7 bt Chardstock 154-4 by 3 wkts; Kentisbeare 170-6 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 169-2 by 4 wkts; Honiton 172-3 bt Tipton St John 157-7 by 15 runs; Sidbury 184-7 bt Topsham St James 180-4 by 3 wkts

Matchday five

Topsham St James 154-7 bt Kentisbeare 153-4; Uplyme & Lyme Regis 163-1 bt Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 161-5 by 9 wkts; Sidbury 1717-3 bt Chardstock 163-5, by 8 runs; Honiton 179-3 bt Newton Poppleford 177-4 by 7 wkts; Axminster 175-5 bt Tipton St John 138-4 by 37 runs.

Matchday six

Honiton 195-9 bt Sidbury 193-4 by one wicket; Topsham St James 167-8 bt Tipton 155-1 by 16 runs; Kentisbeare 175-3 bt Newton Poppleford 173-0 by 7 wkts; Chardstock 154-5 by Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by 5 wkts; Axminster 1695 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 167-7 by 5 wkts.

Matchday seven

Kentisbeare 169-5 bt Honiton 134-3 by 35 runs; Newton Poppleford 124-3 bt Uplyme & Lyme Regis 123-8 by 7 wkts; Sidbury 158-4 tied with Axminster 158-6; Topsham St James 153-5 bt Chardstock 140-7 by 13 runs; Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 149-6 bt Tipton 139-6 by 10 runs.

Matchday eight results will be published here from 7pm on Wednesday, May 27

The league will run over 12 weeks. Four points are awarded to a team for a win and, in the event of a tied game, both teams get two points.