Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League announces 2019/20 season dates

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

A new season of the Sidmouth Leisure Centre indoor cricket league is on the near horizon and organiser Jon Ashby is keen to firm up numbers of teams wishing to play in the long-running, and popular, competition.

Jon says: "It is very much dependent on the number of teams entering, but I propose a similar format to previous years with the league running one-and-a-quarter-hour matches from 10am with the first games being played on Sunday, October 13."

The first 10 weeks of the indoor season will run from October 13 through to December 15 when the league stops for the Christmas break and the teams return to action for the second half - 10 weeks of indoor cricket from January 12 to March 15.

The charge for each team is the same as last year - £16.50 per team per one-and-a-quarter-hour fixture.

Jon asks that interested teams get back to him by Friday, September 13, after which he will then compile the fixtures.