Skipper Jeacock top scores as Ottery 2nds are beaten at Uplyme and Lyme Regis

Ottery St Mary 2nds suffered their fourth defeats in five Tolchards Devon League E Division East outings when beaten by 73 runs on their visit to Uplyme & Lyme Regis.

Ottery skipper Dan Jeacock won the toss and opted to field and he saw the home side make a confident start, getting to 82 before Ottery were able to break through with Jake Tierney knocking over the stumps of home opener Robert Thom.

The home innings developed and, at 189-5 looked set for a tidy score. However, skipper Jeacock continued to switch his bowlers around - he used eight different bowlers during the home innings and six of them got wickets as Uplyme and Lyme Regis fell apart to be bowled out for 207!

George Southall-Brown took the honours for the Ottery bowlers returning figures of 2-17 from a full stint of nine overs. Max Moore was the 'best of the rest' with figures of 2-37 from seven overs and four other bowlers, Freddie Eul-Barker, Jake Tierney, Jonathan Triner and the skipper himself each claimed one wicket.

Steve Triner and Anthony Dean launched the run chase, but they were parted with the loss of Dean for 13 with the score on 35. Triner fell next, out for 18 with the reply on 50 and, when Eddie Rudolph was the third man returned to the pavilion, Ottery were 79-3. It was the Jeacock brothers, Dan and Tom who saw the Otters into three figures, but, after Dan fell for 21 - his side's top score on the day, the tail folded rather quickly as the final seven wickets fell for the addition of just 29 runs as Ottery were bowled out for 134 in 34.1 overs.

The defeat leaves the Otters sitting second bottom with only winless Upottery below them five games into the 18 game season. Tomorrow (Saturday), the Otters entertain a Woodbury and Newton St Cyres 1st Xi side that sits immediately above them in the table and are five points above them.