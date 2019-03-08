Skipper Nancekivell leads by example as OtteryU11s ease in Cup quarter-finals

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-11s booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Bradleys Exeter & East Devon Cup when they defeated Sandford at Strawberry Lane.

Otters' captain Charlie Nancekivell won the toss and asked Sandford to bat.

Ottery, with opening bowlers Hugo Dennison and Ben Major reducing the visitors to 17/3, continued what had been a fine start with some strong bowling that continued to peg back the visitors.

There was one batsman they were unable to remove - an exceptional innings from Oliver Knight, who hit an unbeaten53, but without his contribution there's little doubt the innings would have been over inside 10 overs!

Even with that splendid Knight innings, strong fielding from Isaac Wall, Tom Lawler, Danny Gleason, Sam Smart and Will Russell, supporting the excellent bowling, saw Sandford bowled out for 92 in 18 overs.

It was Ottery skipper Charlie Nancekivell, who opened the batting, hitting run-a-ball 29 to give his side the perfect start in the run chase.

Middle order contributions from Harriet Eul-Baker (18) and Evie Sycamore (14) saw Ottery ease to victory with a full eight overs to spare!

Stand-out performances on the day from the young Otters came from Harry Murphy, topping the bowling with 2 wickets for only 9 runs from 3 overs, and captain Charlie Nancekivell whose aggressive top-order batting set Ottery up for the win.

The quarter-final cup tie will be played on June 23 when the Otters will meet Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.