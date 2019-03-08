Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Skipper Nancekivell leads by example as OtteryU11s ease in Cup quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 07:56 24 May 2019

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-11s booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Bradleys Exeter & East Devon Cup when they defeated Sandford at Strawberry Lane.

Otters' captain Charlie Nancekivell won the toss and asked Sandford to bat.

Ottery, with opening bowlers Hugo Dennison and Ben Major reducing the visitors to 17/3, continued what had been a fine start with some strong bowling that continued to peg back the visitors.

There was one batsman they were unable to remove - an exceptional innings from Oliver Knight, who hit an unbeaten53, but without his contribution there's little doubt the innings would have been over inside 10 overs!

Even with that splendid Knight innings, strong fielding from Isaac Wall, Tom Lawler, Danny Gleason, Sam Smart and Will Russell, supporting the excellent bowling, saw Sandford bowled out for 92 in 18 overs.

It was Ottery skipper Charlie Nancekivell, who opened the batting, hitting run-a-ball 29 to give his side the perfect start in the run chase.

Middle order contributions from Harriet Eul-Baker (18) and Evie Sycamore (14) saw Ottery ease to victory with a full eight overs to spare!

Stand-out performances on the day from the young Otters came from Harry Murphy, topping the bowling with 2 wickets for only 9 runs from 3 overs, and captain Charlie Nancekivell whose aggressive top-order batting set Ottery up for the win.

The quarter-final cup tie will be played on June 23 when the Otters will meet Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Skipper Nancekivell leads by example as OtteryU11s ease in Cup quarter-finals

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY

Sidmouth Grandmother’s Cup joy for Sue Dowen

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth chairman chat – ‘It’s been a super start across the board’

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

SRC quartet take part in the Greenbow Exmouth Land and Sea Race.

Running at sunset

Sidmouth edged out of Tony Allcock competition by the smallest of margins

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists