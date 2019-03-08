Advanced search

Skipper Paget stars as Sidbury win at Filleigh

PUBLISHED: 09:17 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 19 June 2019

Sidbury who sit top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League H Division East table after five straight wins in the 2019 campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidbury claimed a sixth straight success when they travelled to North Devon to face Filleigh in their latest Tolchards Devon League H Division East campaign, writes Barney Stone.

Whilst unseasonable weather during the week had inspired predictions of a cancellation, the forecast for the afternoon's proceedings looked promising.

Surrounded by a plethora of wildlife, the picturesque scenery on offer at Filleigh Cricket Club was truly postcard worthy.

Indeed, lurking in the shadow of Castle Hill, an early Palladian country house, sat an outfield so pristine that even former groundsman Josh Reed couldn't help but privately admire from afar.

The toss was won by skipper Olly Paget and Mark Bishop and Phil Grove opened the innings.

However, given the damp and blustery conditions, notwithstanding the occasional opening of the heavens, it was quickly ascertained that the outfield was not lightening quick.

Tight home bowling and the testing conditions made batting difficult, but leading run-scorer Olly Pyne made light of the situation with a run-a-ball 34 before making way for his skipper.

Paget put bat to ball with great effect, hitting 46 from just 31 deliveries. The skipper's knock was followed buy some excellent 'wagging' of the Sidbury tail.

Will Foster delivered some crushing blows; Alex Paget dispatched the first delivery he faced for an almighty six over the furthest boundary and there were cameos from Ben Pollard, Barney Stone and Charles Ackers as Sidbury fell a run shy of banking all five batting points as they were bowled out for 199, losing their final wicket to the last delivery of their 40 overs.

Barney Stone and Josh Reed opened the bowling, with the latter forging several opportunities to break Filleigh's stubborn resistance. However, the home side dug deep and reached 53 before Stephen Howe made the break through.

Alex Paget, Sidbury's leading wicket-taker then took centre stage, claiming four wickets for just 19 runs from eight excellent overs. Spinner Olly Pyne picked up three wickets for 14 from six overs and Filleigh closed on 120-9 after their 40 overs.

Olly Paget was named NDM Architects' Man of the Match for a blistering batting display, as well as a proficient display behind the stumps.

Having earned 18 points, Sidbury stay top of the H Division East, 13 points clear of second-placed Topsham St James. There's no league game for Sidbury this Saturday, they are back in action the week after with a home game against Exwick.

Sidbury 199 (Olly Paget 46, Ollie Pyne 34, Mark Bishop 32, David Squire 5-61) Filleigh 120-9 (Kevin Toze 30, Dan Butler 27, Alex Paget 4-19, Ollie Pyne 3-14)

NDM Architects' Man of the Match - Olly Paget

