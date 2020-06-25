Somerset spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach to host Zoom Q & A session

Somerset and England spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess will take part in a live virtual question and answer session tonight (Thursday).

The call, working in conjunction with the Somerset Cricket Board, Devon Cricket Board, Dorset Cricket Board and Cornwall Cricket Board, will take place on Thursday June 25th at 7pm and will last approximately one hour.

It is free to join and open for cricketers and non-cricketers of all ages and abilities.

Using video conferencing software Zoom, host Steve Snell will be covering topics such as the art of spin bowling and advice for young cricketers around the Country.

Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions and will have the chance to ask both Jack and Dom directly in the call.

To join the session, simply register your details. This session is brought to you in association with Club Partner Somerset County Sports.

Find out more now at www.devoncricket.co.uk

*Please note that online security measures are in place, however all children under the age of 18 should be accompanied by an adult during the event.