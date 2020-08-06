Stone and Fitzhenry knock over Kentisbeare after Pollard half century

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Sidbury simply had too much for hosts Kentisbeare 2nds when the sides met at the Mid Devon Clubs small home ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Paget won the toss and a look at the wicket convinced him that batting first was the obvious choice.

Openers Ed Chester and Ben Pollard were untroubled as they took the Sidbury score to 91 when, in the 17th over, Chester sliced a drive to gully.

Mark Bishop joined Pollard, and he made his way confidently to 22 when he had the misfortune of chopping the ball onto his stumps via his boot!

Will Foster was next man in, and out, trapped leg before for nine to leave the innings on 148-3.

Will Bidder took over made 24 from just 15 deliveries before he was caught. Opener Pollard was still there and he was just two overs from carrying his bat throughout the 35 overs, but was dismissed for the innings’ top score of 70.

Barney Stone and Alex Paget took 32 from the last two overs to lift the target to an academic-looking 244.

The home side made a confident start and had 28 without loss on the board just five overs in with Josh Reed at one end and Barney Stone at the other.

Stone found his line and length and, when his seven overs were up e had his first league ‘fivefer’ - each of his wickets having knocked over the stumps.

There was one of the first six wickets that did not fall to Stone’s accurate bowling and that was down to a superb throw from Chris Fitzhenry.

Skipper Paget then turned to change bowlers Damo Armes and Fitzhenry. Armes bowled a good length and found the edge numerous times. At the other end, Fitzhenry served up an amazing three over stint that left him with four wickets for just one run.

Five wicket Barney Stone was named Sidbury Man of the Match.

Sidbury have a double header this weekend with Saturday’s league visit to Woodbury & Newton St Cyres being followed by a Sunday, National Village Cup tie at home to Yelverton Bohemians. Sunday’s game will see the Pimms tent and bar open and the barbecue will be sizzling!