Terrific Thomas takes seven wickets as 2nd XI stay in title hunt

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidmouth 2nd XI are just six points behind C Division table-topping Heathcoat 2nds at the two-thirds mark of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign.

The Fortfield men's latest success came in a 23 run home win over Shobrooke Park 1st XI.

Sidmouth batted first, but lost Isaac Thomas for 21 with the score on 21. Nick Mansfield fell next, bowled for 14 with the total on 69 and, when Rory Thomas fell for a 57-ball 47, Sidmouth were 87-3. That was soon 95-4 with then fall of Byron Knowles for three.

Skipper Anthony Griffiths joined Thomas Moore and the pair took the total to 160-5 before Moore fell soon after reaching his half century. Griffiths was next to go, in his case for a 49-ball 44 and it was soon 205-7 with the loss of Jash Patidar for 21. The tail did not wag for too long with Tom Wainwright (0). Jordan Fowler (0) and Ed Hurley (11) all sent packing leaving Charlie Dibble as the not out batsman on one as Sidmouth were bowled out for 220 in 43.4 overs.

Shobrooke Park made a confident start to the run chase and reached 95 before a catch behind by glovesman Tom Wainwright gave Charlie Dibble the opening wicket. A second was snared with the total on 115 with Dibble again the wicket taker - this time with a Nick Mansfield catch.

With Shobrooke Park then getting to 157, fifth change Isaac Thomas struck to claim the first of what would be a seven wicket haul! Indeed, it was third change, Charlie Dibble (2-44 from 9) and fourth change, Jordan Fowler (1-28 from 9) who, with Thomas, did the damage as the last seven wickets fell for just 40 runs! Thomas ended with outstanding figures of 7-30 from nine overs and, with Shobrooke Park bowled out for 197, Sidmouth were 23 run winners.