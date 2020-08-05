Thayre hits maiden Tipton century and then shows ‘safe hands’ with five catches

Dave Thayre hits out during his maiden century, scored for Tipton in the win over Geriatrics. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton enjoyed another day of creating new records as they defeated Exeter-based Geriatrics by a margin of 101 runs, writes Phil Wright.

However, it was not all plain sailing as, having inserted Tipton, the Geriatric bowlers ably contained the firepower of Phil Tolley and David Thayre.

At the midway point of the innings, Tipton had reached 89 without loss, but Phil Tolley was caught for 65 just after the century partnership was reached.

Adam Gibbins joined Thayre and the pair shared another century stand, but not without help from the opposition as Gibbins was dropped twice.

Dave Thayre reached his maiden Tipton century off 107 balls and promptly retired. Gibbins was not out 59 at the close, his highest Tipton score in his team’s impressive total of 245-1.

It did not take the Tipton bowlers long to take wickets and the first four were with the aid of catches by the man of the moment, Dave Thayre.

Bowler Dave Alford profited from two of these whilst David Birch and David Jessop bagged one each.

Birch’s eight overs saw a particularly impressive return, certainly in terms of economy, of 1-14.

With a large total to defend, captain Alford was able to share the bowling load.

Amelia Tolley did well, taking 2-36, one of her wickets being that of Neil Stevens who was dismissed to the very first ball he received and the other was courtesy of yet another catch from ‘safe hands’ Dave Thayre, thereby creating a Tipton record of five catches being held by a single player in one innings!

John Buckland contributed well with a wicket and two catches while Jem Gillham was given a rare bowl and rewarded his captain by taking 2-17.

For Geriatrics, Mark Dyer held the innings together and was rewarded by reaching his half-century just before the end as the visitors closed on 144-9 leaving Tipton victors by 101 runs.

This Sunday (August 9), Tipton are hosts to the Met Office.