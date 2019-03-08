Three half centuries and a Padget 'three-fer' as Sidbury march on

Sidbury chalked up a fifth straight win of the Tolchards Devon League G Division East campaign, but they did see their 100 per cent record, in terms of points banked, ended by visiting Countess Wear 2nd XI.

After winning the toss, Sidbury skipper Alex Paget sent his batsmen out to work - the fifth successive time this season that Sidbury have batted first - and they got a 69 run start from Ben Pollard and Phil Grove before the latter fell for 21.

Pollard was joined by Mark Bishop and they took the total to 133, adding 64 for the second wicket which became that of Bishop, out for 53.

There was then a splendid 108 run partnership between Bishop and Ollie Pyne for the fourth wicket before the home innings closed on 288-5 after their allotted 40 overs.

It was Pyne who top scored and, when he returned to the pavilion at the end of the innings he was not out 94 - frustratingly, just a single blow shy of being a centurion!

Skipper Padget gave the new ball duties to Josh Reed and Damien Armes, but the visiting openers managed to see them off and it was left to first change Ollie Pyne, courtesy of a stumping by wicket keeper Ben Pollard, that served up the initial breakthrough, with the Countess Wear score on 49.

Nine runs were added when a Damien Armes throw resulted in a run-out, but the third wicket pairing dug deep and took the score to 92 before skipper Padget, who introduced himself to the attack as second change - claimed the first of what would be a three wicket haul.

With the visiting batsmen looking at keeping their wickets, Padget switched his bowling round - indeed, he used eight different bowlers in a valiant attempt to winkle out the remaining wickets, but Thorverton stuck to their task and closed on 145-7.

Paget finished with the pick of the bowling returns; 3-2 from six overs, four of which were maidens.

A fifth straight win keeps Sidbury top and they are now 36 points clear of the fourth placed team with a top three finish - and promotion - now looking certain!

This Saturday (June 15) Paget and his men head north for a meeting with Filleigh.