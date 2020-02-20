Three teams share top spot in the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League
PUBLISHED: 09:54 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 20 February 2020
DAVID MARIUZ
There was just one fixture played on the opening matchday of the second half of the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League.
The first game of the day had been due to be played out by Tipton St John and Sidmouth, but that was cancelled and so the only game played was the meeting of Clyst Hydon and Newton Poppleford that saw the Popples restricted to a score of 101, therefore losing by 16 runs after Clyst Hydon had batted first and posted a score of 117.
This Sunday (February 23) the two matches set to be played are Tipton St John versus Newton Poppleford and Clyst Hydon take on Upottery. In terms of the latest league standings, Clyst Hydon now lead the way, but they are one of three teams now on nine points and they have played a game more than then two others to sport a similar tally of points, Sidmouth and Tipton St John.
Newton Poppleford remain rooted to the bottom of the table and they are the only team in the competition yet to win a game.