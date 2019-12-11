Advanced search

Three-way battle to lift the Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League title

PUBLISHED: 20:06 11 December 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

The Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League season is set for a grandstand finish and, potentially a winner-takes-all meeting between Upottery and Sidmouth on Sunday week (December 22).

The latest round of matches have been played and it leaves three teams sharing top spot! Clyst St George currently sit top, but only on 'wickets difference' from Upottery and Sidmouth.

Clyst St George have one match left while Upottery and Sidmouth both have two, including that December 22 showdown.

In last Sunday's matches, Tipton were restricted to 73 by Clyst St George, who then eased to victory on 75.

Clyst Hydon were then bundled out for 74, a total passed with ease by Sidmouth and then Upottery racked up an impressive total of 149 which is the third highest score of the season so far, a total only bettered by Sidmouth who have twice topped that with scores of 163 and 172. Upottery then bowled Newton Poppleford out for 57.

The fourth and final game last Sunday saw Sidmouth score 96 and then restrict Newton Poppleford to 71.

This Sunday's (December 15) fixtures start with Tipton St John, who have lost all nine games they have played so far, taking on Sidmouth.

Clyst St George then take on Newton Poppleford before Upottery go head-to-head with Clyst Hydon.

The latest table reads

P W T L WF WA Pts

Clyst St George 9 6 0 3 41 14 18

Upottery 8 6 0 2 26 24 18

Sidmouth 8 6 0 2 26 26 18

Newton Poppleford 9 4 0 5 34 32 12

Clyst Hydon 9 4 0 5 27 34 12

Tipton St John 9 0 0 9 18 42 0

