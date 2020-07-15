Tipton back to a cricketing ‘new norm’ and Chris Tubbs make his mark

The Tipton cricketers in action for the first time in the 2020 season, albeit three months after they should have started and, of course, observing excellent social distancing skills - part of the 'new norm' for cricket as we continue to battle the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Cricket returned to Tipton St John after 285 cricket-less days when Erratics arrived at a splendid looking ground in hot sunshine, writes Phil Hughes.

Chris Tubbs, who recorded his highest score for Tipton, 61, and also his first half century for the club as Tipton met Earratics in their first action of the 2020 season, albeit three months after they should have started and, of course, observing excellent social distancing skills - part of the 'new norm' for cricket as we continue to battle the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

However, there was nothing normal about this match!

The game was played three months after the first ball of the new season should have been delivered with the ‘delay’ down to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

What’s more, Tipton had more players than needed, which was very unusual and so was the pre-match briefing to players and umpires to ensure all were aware of the ECB rules.

Erratics won the toss and their opening batsmen of Martin Wright and Harry Everett were keen to stay in the middle and make up for lost time.

After 20 overs, the score was 136-0 with Everett scoring 50.

Just when his partner was about to join him he was caught and bowled by Phil Wright for 45.

However, the run scoring did not stop there as Tipton bowlers and fielders toiled in the hot sun.

David O’Higgins bowled four overs for 39 before returning to a shady tree whilst the other bowlers continued to take punishment!

That was with the exception of Kevin McMeeking, who bowled tidily, and took the only other wicket to fall thanks to a good catch by Dave Thayre.

At the close Erratics had romped to 252-2 with Everett having retired on 103.

After another ‘new norm’ which is the guideline where there are no teas served by the home club – indeed this ‘new norm’ is that players attend the match ‘with their own tea’ - the second half of the contest begun.

Tipton started brightly, but soon started to lose wickets.

Dave Thayre was caught having scored 23 and Phil Tolley likewise for 19.

Al Matthews (1) and Kevin McMeeking (6) both fell to leg-before-wicket decisions; Matthews rather painfully!

Chris Tubbs gave the innings some respectability.

First he reached 1,000 runs for the club and then added 25 with Adam Gibbins who was bowled for 14.

Jem Gillham (8) gave good support in a 44-run partnership as Tubbs grew in confidence.

With captain Dave Alford as a partner he surpassed 42, his highest previous score for Tipton and went on to get his maiden half century off 58 balls.

He was out shortly before the close for 61, with Tipton on 177-7 leaving Alford not out 18 and Erratics winners by 77 runs.

Not the best of starts, but at least we are playing cricket again and, for one player, Chris Tubbs, the day was one to savour as he had recorded his highest career score for Tipton.

This Sunday (July 19), Tipton entertain Dunsford.