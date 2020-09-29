Tipton batsman David Thayre ends 2020 season with a century

Tipton batsman David Thayre hits out on his way to a century in the final game of the season, a fine win over Head and Tails. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Tipton welcomed Heads & Tails for their 17th and final game of what has been a much shortened 2020 season, writes Phil Wright.

Tipton batsman Kev McMeeking is bolwed during Tipton's final game of the season. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

The visitors arrived one player short, so Tipton provided Malcom Buckland, who would have been on umpiring duty.

Batting first Tipton lost Phil Tolley for just six runs when he was caught behind by Tom Sunderland of Tom Dowle, but that is where Heads & Tails good fortune ended!

David Thayre and Mat Brewster added 164 for the second wicket before Brewster was stumped by Sunderland off Andy Cork for 78.

Kevin McMeeking (11) and Chris Tubbs (13) provided support to Thayre who retired on 101 shortly before the close of the innings.

Tipton batsman Matt Brewster hits out during the final game of the season, a fine win over Head and Tails. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

A brisk 21 by Dave Alford took the score to 260-5.

For Heads & Tails, Tom Fowles took 3-33 whilst keeper Sunderland pouched no fewer than four catches.

In the reply, Tipton’s bowler of the season, David Birch, continued his fine form and soon had the batsmen in trouble, taking 4-18 during his eight overs.

One of the wickets was the unfortunate Malcom Buckland, who drove his third ball to silly mid off where his son John took the catch! . Birch ended with 29 wickets in the truncated season.

Heads & Tails wicket keeper Tom Sunderland holds a catch to dismiss Tipton batsman John Buckland. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

His main rival with regard to wicket taking during the season, Amelia Tolley, continued her fine form taking 3-9 off five overs and ended the season with 20 wickets, whilst Phil Wright bowled Phil Denham to reach 900 wickets in his 36th season for the club.

The innings ended when Mark Channon took the final wicket when Andy Cork was caught by Dave Thayre, leaving Heads & Tails all out for 70.

Despite the delayed start to the season, it was an enjoyable one for the players and supporters.

Of the 17 fixtures that were played, Tipton won 11 matches and six were lost.