Tipton batsman Phil Tolley slams his 54th ton for the club in win at Whimple

Phil Tolley batting for Tipton during his unbeaten 125 in the game against Whimple. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton travelled to play Whimple with only 10 players and did so worrying that would not be strong enough considering they had suffered a heavy defeat when the sides met previously a few years before, writes Phil Wright.

Amelia Tolley batting for Tipton with her father Phil who scored an unbeaten century, at the non strikers end. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Amelia Tolley batting for Tipton with her father Phil who scored an unbeaten century, at the non strikers end. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

They need not have worried as Whimple loaned them a player, and, with Phil Tolley back to his best, piled on the runs!

The early partners supported Tolley and the first five partnerships were all over 30. Dave Alford (13) Dave Thayre (14) and Al Matthews (12) gave support before guest Ollie Wellesley hit a quick 25. With Dave Jessop also adding 19 Tipton passed the 200 mark.

Tolley was dropped early, but reached his 54th Tipton century and went on to remain unbeaten on 125. Andy Startup with 3-47 was the successful bowler.

Tight bowling by David Birch and Dave Alford restricted Whimple's reply. Birch took both openers wickets, Alford catching Startup for nine and trapping Randall leg before wicket for 17. Birch's eight overs went for just 10 runs!

Veteran David O'Higgins spell started with a brace of wickets thanks to another Alford catch and a stumping by Al Matthews.

A good partnership of 55 between James Woollen and Tony Bickel was eventually ended when Amelia Tolley bowled Woollen, but it was a three wicket haul in O'Higgins final over that was decisive.

He bowled Bickel for 49 and next ball Chris Toze picked out Dave Thayre in the deep. Nick Searle avoided the hat-trick but was bowled next ball. O'Higgins spell ended by taking 5-39.

Ollie Wellesley and Phil Wright took a wicket each as Whimple were dismissed for 115.