Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley slams his 54th ton for the club in win at Whimple

PUBLISHED: 12:23 03 September 2019

Phil Tolley batting for Tipton during his unbeaten 125 in the game against Whimple. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Phil Tolley batting for Tipton during his unbeaten 125 in the game against Whimple. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Archant

Tipton travelled to play Whimple with only 10 players and did so worrying that would not be strong enough considering they had suffered a heavy defeat when the sides met previously a few years before, writes Phil Wright.

Amelia Tolley batting for Tipton with her father Phil who scored an unbeaten century, at the non strikers end. Picture: PHIL WRIGHTAmelia Tolley batting for Tipton with her father Phil who scored an unbeaten century, at the non strikers end. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

They need not have worried as Whimple loaned them a player, and, with Phil Tolley back to his best, piled on the runs!

The early partners supported Tolley and the first five partnerships were all over 30. Dave Alford (13) Dave Thayre (14) and Al Matthews (12) gave support before guest Ollie Wellesley hit a quick 25. With Dave Jessop also adding 19 Tipton passed the 200 mark.

Tolley was dropped early, but reached his 54th Tipton century and went on to remain unbeaten on 125. Andy Startup with 3-47 was the successful bowler.

Tight bowling by David Birch and Dave Alford restricted Whimple's reply. Birch took both openers wickets, Alford catching Startup for nine and trapping Randall leg before wicket for 17. Birch's eight overs went for just 10 runs!

Veteran David O'Higgins spell started with a brace of wickets thanks to another Alford catch and a stumping by Al Matthews.

A good partnership of 55 between James Woollen and Tony Bickel was eventually ended when Amelia Tolley bowled Woollen, but it was a three wicket haul in O'Higgins final over that was decisive.

He bowled Bickel for 49 and next ball Chris Toze picked out Dave Thayre in the deep. Nick Searle avoided the hat-trick but was bowled next ball. O'Higgins spell ended by taking 5-39.

Ollie Wellesley and Phil Wright took a wicket each as Whimple were dismissed for 115.

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: ‘Russian roulette’ if £1.5million is not secured

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Food bank’s thank-you to community for kitting up families in need ahead of school term

Danielle Downey presents the uniform bank with 10 pencil cases, 10 shin pads and 10 gum shields, to help families in need. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

REVEALED: Big Cat sightings in Devon for 2019

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: ‘Russian roulette’ if £1.5million is not secured

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Food bank’s thank-you to community for kitting up families in need ahead of school term

Danielle Downey presents the uniform bank with 10 pencil cases, 10 shin pads and 10 gum shields, to help families in need. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley slams his 54th ton for the club in win at Whimple

Phil Tolley batting for Tipton during his unbeaten 125 in the game against Whimple. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Sidmouth’s Alex Barrow ends league campaign with his third century

North Devon wicket keeper Richard Screech with Alex Barrow the Sidmouth batsman. Picture GERRY HUNT

Coastal fun day to help clean up Sidmouth beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Town clerk’s name change to ‘CEO’ sparks debate at Ottery

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comedy play Butterflies Are Free at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

Joe Clowser, who plays the leading role. Picture: Supplied by artist
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists