Tipton batsman Phil Tolley strokes another ton as he closes in on 18,000 runs

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley who hit yet another century in the win over Whimple. The prolific batsman is now just 45 runs shy of reaching 18,000 for the villagers. Picture; PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton St John were winners of a thrilling close contest when they made the short trip across to Whimple, winning the match by a margin of just five runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Buckland hits out in the Tipton game at Whimple, a match which saw him score 38, hold two catches and take four wickets. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT John Buckland hits out in the Tipton game at Whimple, a match which saw him score 38, hold two catches and take four wickets. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

The game will best be remembered for yet another century from prolific batsman Phil Tolley who now needs just 45 more runs to reach 18,000 for Tipton.

It was Tolley and David Thayre who launched the Tipton innings and they added 55 before Thayre became the first wicket to fall, bowled by Greg Benson for 23.

Kevin McMeeking was next man in and he scored 11 of the 47 runs he added with Tolley for the second wicket.

Two wickets fell in quick succession before Joh Buckland joined Tolley and the pair settled the innings down once more, taking it to a close of 216-4, scored off 35 overs – the match being reduced in length owing to the weather.

Buckland’s breezy 38 came of just 27 balls and Tolley reached 101 in the penultimate over.

When the home side batted, they suffered an early setback, losing James Woollen, caught by Buckland off David Birch.

However, Dan Williams launched a fightback, taking 13 off Phil Wright’s second over before being bowled attempting to repeat the six he had scored off the previous ball!

A brisk 34 by Mike Greenhough ended when he picked out the safe hands of Buckland at long on; Wright again the successful Tipton bowler.

Whimple continued to score quickly, although were losing wickets along the way.

Opener Andrew Startup eventually fell for 22 thanks to a diving catch by keeper David Jessop in Amelia Tolley’s first over.

That brought Greg Benson to the wicket he and proceeded to punish the Tipton bowling. He did lose partners along the way, both victims for Jessop behind the stumps including Jan Syner off Buckland’s bowling for 16.

On his departure, 38 were still needed, but Benson took 18 off an over bowled by Dave Alford as the pendulum swung back in favour of the home side.

With three overs remaining, just five runs were needed by Whimple, and they had two wickets to play with.

However, Benson was then bowled by Buckland for a magnificent 87 bringing in last man Chris Toze, who was then most unlucky to be bowled off his pads by the first delivery he faced to leave Tipton winners by five runs.

Buckland ended with figures of 4-25.

This Sunday (September 13), Tipton are in home action with the opposition being provided by Yarcombe and Stockland.