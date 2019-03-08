Tipton bowler, Octogenarian David O'Higgins, bags a fivefer

Dave Thayre who top scored for Tipton against Cavendish Cavaliers. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Tipton batted first in their first ever match against Cavendish Cavaliers, writs Phil Wright.

Dave Jessop batting for Tipton against Cavendish Cavaliers. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT Dave Jessop batting for Tipton against Cavendish Cavaliers. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

They found early scoring difficult against good bowling. Openers David Thayre and Chris Tubbs put on a 50 partnership in 15 overs before Tubbs was run out for 14 and was followed by Dave Jessop bowled for 12 and Al Matthews was trapped leg before for a single.

Phil Tolley came in down the order and with Thayre pushed the scoring along.

Thayre was eventually out, adjudged leg before, but not before he had hit a run-a-ball 46.

Jem Gillham added 6 before young Brandon Shaw, son of ex Tipton stalwart Steve scored a single before he was unfortunately run out. Tipton closed on 148 with Tolley 36 not out.

The Cavaliers started well, but once Amelia Tolley took the wicket of Dumont aided by a Dave Jessop catch, their innings unravelled. Phil Wright took wickets with his first two balls, but Arun Bowden avoided the hat trick.

A partnership of 41 took the score to 69 when the wily 83-year-old David O'Higgins took over.

He took two wickets in two balls in his second over before he too was thwarted in his bid for a hat-trick.

Remarkably, his next over saw him claim three more wickets, helped by a great Thayre catch after which he bowed Bowden for 26 next ball.

Again a hat trick was avoided for the third time in the match, but two balls later Chris Tubbs took a catch behind the stumps to give O'Higgins a five wicket haul for the second week running.

Branden Shaw bowled six overs for just nine runs, but the innings was ended when Jem Gillham took wickets with consecutive balls to leave the Cavaliers 96 all out.