Tipton CCs Phil Tolley crowned 'Batsman of the Year' for 13th consecutive season

Tipton St John Cricket Club held its annual dinner and awards evening at Woodbury Park, writes Phil Wright.

Club captain David Alford reflected on an enjoyable season despite the problems he had in fielding a full team each week.

During the campaign the team enjoyed a dozen victories, lost 17 times and two of the matches ended in ties.

Phil Tolley won the batsman of the year award for the 13th consecutive season having scored 991 runs at an average of 82.5

David Birch was rewarded with the bowling award due to his economical bowling. His 25 wickets cost just 3.1 runs per over.

David O'Higgins took most wickets (41) and was presented with a mounted ball to commemorate getting five wickets in three consecutive matches in September.

Fielder of the year was David Thayre taking 18 catches and being responsible for five run-outs.

Other awards included Al Matthews, who received the 'Clubman of the Year' award and Dave Jessop was presented with the 'President's Award'.