Tipton CC looking to recruit new players ahead of the 2020 season

Tipton St John cricket club start their new season at the end of next month, writes Phil Wright.

The club, who play predominantly on Sunday's nut also play other matches also, have another busy season ahead with over 40 fixtures arranged over the summer.

The club are actively seeking to recruit new players.

The club do not play league cricket and so play 'friendly' fixtures and so there is plenty of opportunity for both regular and occasional players of any standard.

The club would welcome any new players at their pre-season nets which begin at the Sidmouth Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 22 and will run again seven days later on March 19 and again on April 5.

On each occasion the net sessions will begin at 10am.

There will also be an outdoor pre-season practice match played at Tipton playing field on the afternoon of April 19.

For more information and contacts, visit the club's website at www.pitchero.com/clubs/tiptonstjohn