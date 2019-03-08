Tipton end losing run with victory over Ottery St Mary Sunday XI

Al Matthews batting for Tipton in the meeting with an Ottery St Mary Sunday XI. Picture PHIL WRIGHT Archant

After losing their first three matches this season, Tipton faced a young Ottery St Mary development side, boosted by a few fathers and coaches, writes Phil Wright.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Thayre batting for Tipton in the meeting with an Ottery St Mary Sunday XI. Picture PHIL WRIGHT David Thayre batting for Tipton in the meeting with an Ottery St Mary Sunday XI. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Batting first, Tipton coped well with the enthusiastic bowling and fielding. The first wicket had put on 64 when Kevin McMeeking was trapped leg before by Sam Gleeson.

A great ball from Ben Lawler got through Phil Tolley's defences bowling him for 49 after Tolley had put on another 64 with new partner David Thayre.

Thayre was the only other significant scorer with 31 as Tipton's innings closed on 200. A late highlight was consecutive boundaries by Amelia Tolley before Allen Morgan got his revenge bowling her for 12.

Henry Sanford, Allen Morgan and Ben Lawler took two wickets each. The home sides cause was not helped by rather a lot of wide balls which contributed to extras being second highest scorer with 48!

If the Ottery thought the experience of Sanford and Morgan would give them a good start, they were out trumped by Tipton's veteran attack of David Birch and David O'Higgins.

Morgan was bowled by Birch for six, and, although Sanford chaperoned the younger batsmen who followed, they could not resist playing across the line to spinners O'Higgins and Phil Wright who took seven wickets between them.

Will Bolton did manage a couple of boundaries before being caught for 15, but when Sanford was bowled by O'Higgins for 29 with the score on 51-6 the end seemed nigh, especially when Wright bowled Kishen Prasad next over.

However, Sam Gleeson and Ben Thomas both mustered 15 with some fine shots as Ottery edged towards 100. O'Higgins took 4-35 and Wright 3-15 leaving Mark Channon and Leigh Adey to mop up the tail with a wicket each as Ottery's innings ended on 107.