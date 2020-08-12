Tipton’s John Buckland has the weathermen in a ‘storm’ as he knocks over top three

Tipton St John were 39-run winners when they took on the Met Office, writes Phil Wright.

It was certainly a good game for the bowlers for ball dominated bat throughout with 19 wickets claimed in the match for a combined total of 233 runs.

Good bowling by the Weathermen’s Ian Lisk, who took 5-17, had Tipton reeling at 27-4.

However, a good partnership of 68 between Chris Tubbs and Phil Tolley helped Tipton to at least have a score on the board!

The pairs partnership was ended when Tubbs was caught at the wicket off Madan Gopal, who ended with figures of 3-24.

Tubbs had scored 21 and was the only player to reach double figures apart from opener Tolley, who reached 62 before becoming Lisk’s last victim.

Jem Gillham had stayed with Tolley in a 25-run partnership which helped take the Tipton score to its close of 136-9.

Some lively quick bowling from John Buckland (3-12) - he clean bowled three batsmen, hitting a different stump each time – had the weather men in a spot of early bother!

David Birch was just as successful at the river end taking 3-16, which had the Met Office facing a storm at 24-6.

This became 38-7 when a ball from Phil Wright was edged to keeper Tubbs.

However, a good partnership between Gopal and Zubair Maalik looked to be swinging the game away from Tipton until Gopal going for his eighth boundary strayed down the wicket and was stumped by Tubbs off the bowling of Dave Alford.

Wickets by Amelia Tolley and Tom Birch ended the match with the Met office score on 97 and a win for Tipton by 39 runs.

This Sunday (August 16), Tipton entertain Stokeinteignhead.