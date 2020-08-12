Advanced search

Tipton’s John Buckland has the weathermen in a ‘storm’ as he knocks over top three

PUBLISHED: 09:56 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 12 August 2020

Tiptons Joh Buckland is bowled first ball in the game against The Met Office. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Tiptons Joh Buckland is bowled first ball in the game against The Met Office. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Archant

Tipton St John were 39-run winners when they took on the Met Office, writes Phil Wright.

Tiptons Chris Tubbs batting in the game against The Met Office. Note the hand sanitiser at the foot of the stumps in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.Picture PHIL WRIGHTTiptons Chris Tubbs batting in the game against The Met Office. Note the hand sanitiser at the foot of the stumps in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.Picture PHIL WRIGHT

It was certainly a good game for the bowlers for ball dominated bat throughout with 19 wickets claimed in the match for a combined total of 233 runs.

Good bowling by the Weathermen’s Ian Lisk, who took 5-17, had Tipton reeling at 27-4.

However, a good partnership of 68 between Chris Tubbs and Phil Tolley helped Tipton to at least have a score on the board!

The pairs partnership was ended when Tubbs was caught at the wicket off Madan Gopal, who ended with figures of 3-24.

Tiptons Phil Tolley plays a forward defensive shot in the game against The Met Office. Picture PHIL WRIGHTTiptons Phil Tolley plays a forward defensive shot in the game against The Met Office. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Tubbs had scored 21 and was the only player to reach double figures apart from opener Tolley, who reached 62 before becoming Lisk’s last victim.

Jem Gillham had stayed with Tolley in a 25-run partnership which helped take the Tipton score to its close of 136-9.

Some lively quick bowling from John Buckland (3-12) - he clean bowled three batsmen, hitting a different stump each time – had the weather men in a spot of early bother!

David Birch was just as successful at the river end taking 3-16, which had the Met Office facing a storm at 24-6.

Tiptons David Thayre plays his final shot in the game against The Met Office. A week after his maiden Tipton ton he was caught for five. Picture PHIL WRIGHTTiptons David Thayre plays his final shot in the game against The Met Office. A week after his maiden Tipton ton he was caught for five. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

This became 38-7 when a ball from Phil Wright was edged to keeper Tubbs.

However, a good partnership between Gopal and Zubair Maalik looked to be swinging the game away from Tipton until Gopal going for his eighth boundary strayed down the wicket and was stumped by Tubbs off the bowling of Dave Alford.

Wickets by Amelia Tolley and Tom Birch ended the match with the Met office score on 97 and a win for Tipton by 39 runs.

This Sunday (August 16), Tipton entertain Stokeinteignhead.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Paddleboarders saved during busy day for Sidmouth lifeboat

Sidmouth lifeboat at sea. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Ottery Costcutter conversion plans refused permission

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Fired up with enthusiasm – Sidmouth’s ‘virtual’ festival still has traditional finale

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Paddleboarders saved during busy day for Sidmouth lifeboat

Sidmouth lifeboat at sea. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Ottery Costcutter conversion plans refused permission

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Fired up with enthusiasm – Sidmouth’s ‘virtual’ festival still has traditional finale

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tipton’s John Buckland has the weathermen in a ‘storm’ as he knocks over top three

Tiptons Joh Buckland is bowled first ball in the game against The Met Office. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Town councillor’s resignation creates vacancy in Salcome Regis ward

Former Salcombe Regis councillor David Barratt. Ref shs 3726-09-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Remember loved ones with new Memories by Moonlight event for Children’s Hospice South West

Remember a loved one through the Children's Hospice South West Memories by Moonlight event this September.

Sidmouth Airshow cancelled, but will return bigger and better in 2021, say organisers

Red Arrows display at Sidmouth in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto